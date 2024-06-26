Unigen Introduces New Boot Drive SSD Family
M.2 and E1.S Form Factors Now In Production, Purpose-Built for Enterprise Boot DrivesNEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, has announced the production release of two new Solid State Drives (SSDs): Sylvester M.2 2280 and Montreal E1.S PCIe Gen 4.0. These new additions to the Unigen SSD product portfolio have been purpose-built for boot drive operations, with enterprise level end-to-end security, an excellent ratio of SSD performance to power usage, and high endurance with hardware power loss protection (PLP).
About Sylvester
Unigen's Sylvester is a PCIe Gen4.0 NVMe™ 1.4 enterprise M.2 SSD with eTLC NAND Flash, delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 5759/1750 MB/s in a power efficient and compact M.2 2280 form factor. With a performance QoS latency of <3ms at 99.9999%, Sylvester ensures optimal boot drive performance that meets the stringent requirements of servers and data centers. End-to-end data protection and the latest security features, including TCG SED/Opal, guarantees data integrity and confidentiality in all environments. With up to 3.5 PBW of endurance and hardware PLP as a standard feature, Sylvester SSDs are built to last, and are available in lower capacities at 480GB and 960GB with higher capacities up to 3.84TB.
About Montreal
Unigen's Montreal is a PCIe Gen4.0 NVMe™ 1.4 enterprise E1.S SSD with eTLC NAND Flash, delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 7100/3100MB/s. Montreal SSDs use 1/3 less power than standard E1.S drives with the same level of performance, making them ideal for energy-conscious enterprise server and storage appliances. With a QD1 latency of 89 µs, Montreal ensures optimal performance for demanding environments. End-to-end data protection and advanced security features provide users with confidence in data integrity and confidentiality. Montreal SSDs feature up to 14 PBW of endurance and hardware PLP as a standard feature. Montreal is available in capacities ranging from 960GB to 7.68TB.
About Unigen: Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
