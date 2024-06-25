Texas Is America’s Undisputed Jobs Leader With Most Jobs Added

TEXAS, June 25 - June 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Texans and Texas employers on adding the most jobs in the nation over the last 12 months following the release of employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Texas added 316,700 nonfarm jobs from May 2023 to May 2024, far ahead of every other state.



“Texas is America’s undisputed jobs leader, creating more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state,” said Governor Abbott. “With the Best Business Climate in the nation, employers of all sizes and across diverse industries have the freedom to succeed in our great state. Innovative entrepreneurs and hardworking Texans are forging the future of our world. With continuing strategic investments in education, workforce development, and critical infrastructure, we will continue to expand economic opportunity across every region as we build an even bigger, better Texas.”



Today’s BLS employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating the strength of the Texas economy as May employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission showed Texas again smashing all previous historic highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force. Yesterday, the Governor also celebrated another Best Business Climate ranking for Texas.

