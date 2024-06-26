Charlotte Residential Construction Company McMurray Builders Expands to Charlotte, North Carolina
Experienced Builder Brings Exceptional Residential and Commercial Construction Services to the Community
We are excited to bring our expertise and dedication to Charlotte, where we see a tremendous opportunity to serve the community with high-quality construction services.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMurray Builders, a prominent construction company which originated in Alexandria, VA, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Charlotte, North Carolina. This move marks a significant milestone for the company, broadening its reach to bring exceptional residential and commercial construction services to the vibrant Charlotte community.
— President, Jason Brown
With a long-standing reputation for quality and customer satisfaction, McMurray Builders is prepared to offer a wide range of construction services in Charlotte, catering to residential and commercial projects. The expansion furthers the company’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for reliable and innovative construction solutions in a new market.
“Our job as a construction company is to build what people need,” said McMurray Builders’ president, Jason Brown, in a statement on June 5, 2024. “We are excited to bring our expertise and dedication to Charlotte, where we see a tremendous opportunity to serve the community with high-quality residential construction services as well as commercial.”
As part of their Charlotte residential construction services, McMurray Builders will offer the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) for homeowners. ADUs are secondary housing units built on the same property as the homeowner’s main dwelling space. The units conveniently provide additional living space or rental income opportunities. Additionally, the Northern Virginia construction and renovations based company now offers financing for clients who want to renovate their homes or add an addition. McMurray Builders is committed to serving diverse housing needs, including those of growing families, working professionals, and extended families.
However, the expansion is not limited to residential services alone. McMurray Builders also offers comprehensive commercial construction services, ensuring that businesses in Charlotte have access to top-notch construction solutions for their commercial spaces. McMurray Builders is well-positioned to positively impact the local construction industry by completing projects that are not only aesthetically beautiful and functional but also built to the highest standards of quality, whether they are office buildings or retail spaces.
About McMurray Builders
McMurray Builders has served the Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia area for over three decades. The company specializes in residential home construction, renovations and new home building. The team at McMurray Builders have a variety of skills, including: carpentry, masonry, engineering, design, siding, electrical, drywall, plumbing, and painting. More information about McMurray Builders can be found on their website.
Cheryl Heppard
Heppard PR & Consulting
+1 248-973-7669
