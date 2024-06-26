RadSite Announces Survey of Remote Scanning Industry
Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO
Research Project to Assess Trends
Understanding remote scanning trends is important as RadSite identifies best practices to incorporate into its new accreditation review process”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, has released an online survey to assess remote scanning industry trends. The survey targets imaging staff that directly or indirectly support remote scanning programs. The survey assesses the scope of remote scanning, professional staff training, certification requirements, operational parameters, and technical specifications.
Staff associated with a remote scanning program can fill out the survey here.
“During the pandemic and staffing shortages, RadSite noticed that many national imaging suppliers were moving to remote scanning platforms to fulfill their mission of offering access to patients,” notes Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair. “In 2021, RadSite adopted a remote scanning policy that RadSite accredited companies need to attest to. Over the past year, RadSite has been drafting standards to upgrade its remote scanning policy to a formal accreditation program. The survey results will help us better understand remote scanning trends as RadSite calibrates the new standards.”
“Understanding remote scanning trends is important as RadSite identifies best practices to incorporate into its new accreditation review process,” adds Garry Carneal, RadSite President & CEO. “The published survey results should generate important public policy discussion about what is going on in the field. RadSite is looking forward to analyzing and reporting on remote scanning trends.”
RadSite is now one of the largest accreditation agencies covering advanced diagnostic imaging. RadSite’s ADI Accreditation Programs cover six key areas:
• Computed Tomography
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT, PET and PET/CT)
• Dental Cone Beam CT
• Medical Cone Beam CT
• Remote Scanning Operations (fall 2024)
To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com. To access RadSite’s complimentary webinars, click here.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 350 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. The accreditation agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
