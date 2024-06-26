Colorectal Cancer Alliance Appoints New Executive Leader to Advance Mission
Raising the screening rate to 80% will be a priority of mine, and a core element of achieving that goal will be reaching underserved populations with the education and resources they need to get care.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) announced a new addition to its executive team to accelerate its mission of ending colorectal cancer in our lifetime. Oluwadamilola (Dammie) Brown, M.D., joins as the senior vice president of mission delivery at the Alliance. In this role, Dr. Brown will play a critical part in evaluating and expanding the life-saving work of the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to eradicating colorectal cancer.
“We are embarking on a bold, new strategic direction to increase screening rates, maximize patient support, and fuel groundbreaking research,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “With Dr. Brown’s extensive background and expertise, we are excited to welcome her to lead our mission delivery efforts and expand our work even further.”
Dr. Brown brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for healthcare to her role as senior vice president of mission delivery at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. With two decades of work in patient care, medical affairs, and clinical development, Dr. Brown has dedicated her career to enhancing care and access to innovative new treatments across the globe. Prior to joining the Alliance, Dr. Brown held various roles at Novartis, Roche, and Sanofi. Most recently, at Novartis, she served as an Executive Medical Director, and won an award for Innovation in Equity and Diversity in Clinical Trials, recognizing her outstanding contributions to enhancing diversity in patient care.
“I applaud the leadership of the Alliance in the colorectal cancer space, especially its health equity efforts,” said Dr. Brown. “Raising the screening rate to 80% will be a priority of mine, and a core element of achieving that goal will be reaching underserved populations with the education and resources they need to get care.”
As the Alliance reinforces its leadership and strategic directives, it will continue to focus on important initiatives that elevate organizational goals, including Project Cure CRC and LEAD FROM BEHIND. Project Cure CRC is an Alliance initiative that aims to fund $100 million in groundbreaking colorectal cancer research for novel, cutting-edge therapies and treatments. The Alliance’s LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative is a celebrity-driven campaign that aims to drive awareness for colorectal cancer as “The Preventable Cancer” and encourage screening.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.
