District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.3 Percent in May

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in May 2024, up 0.1 percentage point from the revised April 2024 rate of 5.2 percent.



The District’s preliminary May job estimates show an increase of 3,700 jobs, for a total of 771,200 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 3,500 jobs. The public sector increased by 200 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“Ensuring that Washingtonians in all eight wards have equitable access to resources and support is a cornerstone of the Bowser Administration's mission.” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in quality training, and workforce development remains our priority.”



The number of employed District residents decreased by 100 from 386,900 in April 2024 to 386,800 in May 2024. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 300 from 408,200 in April 2024 to 408,500 in May 2024. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point from 72.8 percent in April 2024 to 72.7 percent in May 2024.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector increased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 10 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 14,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 3.33 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remained the same, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,200 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .67 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 2.5 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment 25,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 or 2.67 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,500 jobs, after increasing by 1,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or .06 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,000 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,400 jobs, jobs increased by 1400 jobs or 1.16 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2,400 jobs, after increasing by 1,800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 79,700 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 jobs or 2.57 percent froma year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after an increase of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 69,300 jobs, jobs increased by 2,500 or 3.74 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 100 over the month to 386,800. The civilian labor force increased by 300 to 408,500.

One year ago, total employment was 377,500 and the civilian labor force was 396,700. The number of unemployed was 19,100, and the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.



NOTES: The May 2024 final and June 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday July 19, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.