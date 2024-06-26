Annual Quality Report Showcases a Commitment to Excellence
TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab has released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action throughout 2023.
The 2024 edition of the annual quality report is a summary of 2023 data, including number of employees, states, locations, patient visits, lives enhanced, awards, a message from President and Co-Founder Mike Billings, quality updates, and employee stories of milestones and accomplishments.
Infinity Rehab enhanced 78.3K lives during 2023 with a team of 1.1K employees across 18 states. The company also expanded into 22 new locations.
The report features company highlights, including the rebranding of Infinity Rehab’s staffing division, Therapy Solutions Collective (TSCO), the reboot of Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) program, and ranking at or above the national average in the third-party Pinnacle Quality Insight customer satisfaction survey.
In addition to compelling data, the report also shares touching employee stories. Read about our PT, OT, and SLP heroes who were nominated by fellow colleagues in recognition of Physical Therapy Month, Occupational Therapy Month, and Better Hearing and Speech Month. We also recognize two team members who won prestigious healthcare industry awards and our Leadership Academy class of 2023, among other highlights.
About Infinity Rehab
Headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab proudly serves locations across 18 states, offering a range of contract models to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Their services span post-acute care, inpatient and outpatient therapy, home health, hospitals, long-term acute care, assisted living, independent living, and memory care settings, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals at all stages of their healthcare journey. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
