ERA Named Top Performer in Corporate Sustainability Software for 2024

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERA Environmental Management Solutions has been recognized as a Top Performer in Corporate Sustainability Software for 2024 by Featured Customers. This latest award demonstrates the ongoing commitment of ERA to provide clients with the most robust possible toolset to tackle their sustainability initiatives.

With corporate sustainability reporting and disclosure now more widespread than ever, ERA Environmental Management Solutions occupies a key role in providing practical solutions. Gary Vegh, ERA’s Co-CEO and Senior Toxicologist, commented – “Sustainability is no longer optional, but necessary in corporations’ success in protecting the planet.”

Since its inception in 1995, ERA Environmental Management Solutions has provided multitenant EHS software solutions for companies across a wide range of solutions. Today, that includes creating versatile Corporate Sustainability Software that enables organizations to benchmark, monitor, and report an extensive range of sustainability metrics.

ERA was among the very first multitenant EHS software developers on the market when it was first established by cofounders Sarah Sajedi and Gary Vegh. Since that time, the breadth of multitenant software modules and features has flourished, offering clients a comprehensive EHS solution that supports all of their programs.

These solutions support organizations across a wide range of industries such as automotive, aerospace, chemicals, energy, food & beverage, oil & gas, paints & coating, and general manufacturing. Some of ERA’s Corporate Sustainable Software clients include Honda America, Quanta Service, Sophos, SPX Flow, Celeros Flow, and ADAC Automotive, to name a few.

The recent naming of ERA as a Top Performer in Corporate Sustainability Software by Featured Customers is not the company’s only recent accolade related to exceptional sustainability solutions and client satisfaction. ERA was awarded the title of Canada’s Sustainable SME of the Year (2023) by the Canadians SME Small Business Magazine and received the Gold Stevie trophy at the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Services – Technology Industries category (2023).

Featured Customers evaluate software providers based on client testimonials, market presence, and other factors. ERA Environmental is among a field of nine organizations highlighted as Corporate Sustainability Software Top Performers in Featured Customers’ Summer 2024 Customer Success Report.

Among typical client feedback concerning ERA Environmental Management Solutions is a general consensus that the company provides cost-effective multitenant solutions and stands by its clients with close working relationships. Software solutions are backed by the longstanding knowledge and experience of ERA’s scientists, ensuring that all environmental, health & safety, and sustainability solutions are up-to-date and in line with the latest government and industry standards.

The Corporate Sustainability Software category covers solutions that assist enterprises to manage their environmental impact, practice social responsibility, and maintain compliance with government standards in diverse areas ranging from recycling to emissions. Organizations rely on the flexible multitenant software enables teams to tackle any type of sustainability initiative with fully customizable metrics and data visualization. Standard metrics provide seamless solutions for scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, renewable energy credits, purchased carbon offsets, fuel and electricity consumption, waste, and other factors.

Streamlined report generation lets companies using ERA’s Corporate Sustainability Software keep up with the rapidly shifting outlook surround sustainability. Automated consolidation of data for both internal and external reports make demonstrating the impact of sustainability initiatives and achieving continuous improvement straightforward and stress-free.

ERA continues to push forward in the domain of multitenant corporate sustainability software, developing new tools and features to further enhance its clients’ sustainability programs. This latest award highlights the real-world impact that the persistence and innovation of ERA’s team has had.

ABOUT ERA

ERA Environmental Management Solutions develops multitenant EHS management software for manufacturers needing to comply with governmental regulations, monitor their environmental outputs, author and manage Safety Data Sheets, standardize their Health and Safety procedures, and improve their corporate sustainability programs. Companies across the automotive, aerospace, and paints & coatings industries, among others, rely on ERA’s all-in-one SaaS solution for complete EHS coverage, from air, water, and waste emissions tracking to benchmarking and reporting key sustainability metrics. ERA boasts Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients while also offering a fair pricing strategy and modular design that have allowed the company to become the market leader for small to large businesses.

Learn more about ERA’s software offering at https://www.era-ehs.com/.