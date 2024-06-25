Kyuramen Expands to Southaven with New Location in Silo Square Shopping District
SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyuramen (https://www.kyuramen.com/), the celebrated Japanese ramen chain, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest branch at 6221 Getwell Rd, Southaven, MS 38672. Situated strategically in the burgeoning Silo Square shopping district, this location is poised to cater to a vibrant mix of students, professionals, and local residents. The new branch promises to deliver Kyuramen's signature combination of classic ramen recipes and innovative dining concepts, offering a unique dining experience in the area.
Diving into the menu, guests will find a wide selection of ramen, featuring the signature Kyuramen, spicy miso ramen, and vegetarian options, all crafted with fresh ingredients and homemade noodles. Southaven is among the first Kyuramen locations to introduce exciting new dishes and favorites:
New Yin-Yang Bowl: Allows customers to enjoy two signature flavors in one bowl.
Omurice: Features fluffy eggs and specialized sauces (Demi Glace/Japanese Curry).
Honey Comb Platter: Inspired by the honeycomb seating, offering a variety of tasty bites.
New Appetizers and New Bowls: Katsuobushi Pork Ramen, Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings, Chilled Tofu, and Lobster Chashu Salad Ball.
More upcoming New dishes: Eel Kamameshi, Seafood Kamameshi, Rice Burger (coming soon – follow @kyuramen.official for latest updates).
To offer an even more unique and thrilling experience for diners, Kyuramen Southaven introduces the innovative "New Bowl Lottery Game," where diners have the chance to win free items by discovering a red stamp at the bottom of their bowl after finishing their soup. This exciting initiative underscores Kyuramen's commitment to continually rewarding its loyal customers and enhancing the dining experience.
Spanning 3,500 square feet with a total of 76 indoor seats, Kyuramen Southaven features 'birdcage' seating, creating a unique, visually engaging dining space reminiscent of a tranquil garden. With its proximity to major educational and cultural landmarks, including DeSoto Central Middle School and BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Kyuramen Southaven is poised to become a favorite spot for quick, delicious meals in a relaxed, stylish setting.
Andy Sengmany, Franchise Partner of Kyuramen Southhaven, expressed his enthusiasm about the new opening, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Kyuramen to Southaven. This location in the heart of a vibrant and growing community allows us to offer our unique ramen experience to a diverse audience. We look forward to becoming a favorite dining destination for students, professionals, and families alike, providing a taste of Japanese tradition in a welcoming and exciting environment."
With around 30 locations nationwide, Kyuramen is on a mission to expand its footprint, aiming to open more by the end of 2024. This growth is driven by a dedication to sharing the richness of Asian and Japanese culinary culture and bringing authentic and affordable Japanese ramen to communities across the United States. Additionally, the team is set to open another Kyuramen location in Germantown, Memphis later this year. For more information about Kyuramen and its location in Southaven, please visit https://www.kyuramen.com or follow Kyuramen on social media @kyuramen.official.
About Kyuramen
Kyuramen specializes in meticulously crafted ramen, developed by expert ramen masters. The founder, inspired by the essence of Japanese ramen, aimed to make it an affordable daily cuisine for everyone. The signature dishes feature unique soup bases, fresh Japanese-style pork roast, a perfectly boiled egg, and green onions. Kyuramen's mission is to provide a stress-free dining experience, allowing everyone to enjoy delicious ramen in a relaxed environment.
