MAYOR MITCH REYNOLDS TO DECLARE JULY 18, 2024 'OLD STYLE DAY' IN LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN
The City of La Crosse will be celebrating the return of Old Style Beer production to its hometown by declaring July 18, 2024 “Old Style Day”.
Old Style is a rich part of the history of our city and region. We are proud and excited to see Old Style once again getting brewed in La Crosse and I am pleased to declare July 18th as Old Style Day."LA CROSSE, WI, US, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of La Crosse is excited to announce a special event celebrating the return of Old Style Beer production to its hometown. On Thursday, July 18, Mayor Mitch Reynolds will officially declare the day as "Old Style Day" with a proclamation speech at Sloopy's Bar & Grill, beginning at 2pm.
The event will include prizes from Old Style, including tickets to the Logger Baseball game later that day, the chance to throw out the first pitch at the game, Old Style swag, and of course, Old Style Beer specials.
“Few brands exemplify the brewing traditions of La Crosse like the iconic Old Style,” said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, “Old Style is a rich part of the history of our city and region. We are proud and excited to see Old Style once again getting brewed in La Crosse and I am pleased to declare July 18th as Old Style Day and encourage the community to join in on the celebration.”
Old Style Beer has deep roots in La Crosse, having originally been brewed here before production moved to Milwaukee for the last two decades. The decision to bring production back to La Crosse in 2023 has reignited local pride and excitement. La Crosse bar owners, known for their loyalty to Old Style, even protested the move to Milwaukee by hanging their Old Style signs upside down in the front of their establishments. This event marks a joyous celebration of the beer's homecoming, and those signs being turned right side up!
City Brewery, the esteemed brewery where Old Style is brewed for Pabst Brewing Company, has played a vital role in bringing production back to La Crosse. Adam Powers, Old Style Brand Manager, shared his excitement, “ We are so thrilled to be back brewing in La Crosse once again and honored to now have an official Old Style Day we can celebrate each year! Maybe one day we will be back in that small event you all have at the end of September?! I look forward to having a few Old Styles with you all on July 18th. Cheers!"
This event is free and open to the public, welcoming all residents aged 21 and over. The celebration promises to be a memorable occasion, fostering community engagement and celebrating La Crosse's brewing heritage.
About Old Style
Old Style Beer, with a history dating back to 1902, was initially launched by G. Heileman's Brewery in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The production moved to Milwaukee for the last two decades before returning to La Crosse in November 2023. Known for its classic Pilsner profile, Old Style continues to be cherished by locals and beer enthusiasts alike, symbolizing a deep connection to its birthplace and a celebrated brewing heritage.
About Pabst
Founded in 1844, Pabst is one of North America’s largest privately held brewing companies. Pabst’s portfolio includes iconic brands with deep ties to America’s heritage, such as its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon and others such as Lone Star, Rainier, Old Style, Stag, Stroh’s, and Old Milwaukee. Pabst embraces change and is continuously innovating to find new and interesting ways to connect with consumers both within and outside the beer category. Our company, our people, and our brands are committed to making a positive impact on communities across the country. For more information about Pabst, please visit www.pabst.com.
