MAYOR MITCH REYNOLDS TO DECLARE JULY 18, 2024 'OLD STYLE DAY' IN LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN

Celebrate Old Style Day in La Crosse, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024

The City of La Crosse will be celebrating the return of Old Style Beer production to its hometown by declaring July 18, 2024 “Old Style Day”.

Old Style is a rich part of the history of our city and region. We are proud and excited to see Old Style once again getting brewed in La Crosse and I am pleased to declare July 18th as Old Style Day.” — Mayor Mitch Reynolds