The Wireless Innovation Forum Presents: An Exploration and Celebration of the Next Evolution of CBRS
Free webinar to highlight WInnForum standards impacting the NTIA’s recent upgrade in Citizens Broadband Radio ServiceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar: An Exploration and Celebration of the Next Evolution of CBRS on 9 July 2024, 8-9 am PT/11 am – 12 pm ET. With the long-awaited public availability of two new crucial WInnForum documents (WINNF-TS-1020 and WINNF-TS-4010 ), this webinar will overview the resulting major new changes that will vastly improve CBRS spectrum availability and access:
• More spectrum in more places, so more opportunity to deploy
• Higher reliability and higher quality in impacted areas
• Improved access for business critical applications in impacted areas
• New uses because of the higher reliability and "ready for business critical applications"
This webinar highlights technical details of these updates, including:
• Changes in Grant Reauthorization and Dynamic Protection Areas presented by Nick LaSorte of NTIA
• Supporting changes in the TS-1020 standard, presented by Andy Clegg of Google and Chair of the CBRS Requirements Work Group
• Impact of these changes, presented by Max Solondz of Verizon
This webinar is a celebration and exploration of the long-awaited public availability of post-initial certification versions of WINNF-TS-1020 and WINNF-TS-4010 the updated CBRS Baseline Operational and Functional Requirements Specification and corresponding Test Specification, respectively. These updated documents are the culmination of extensive work among all SAS administrators and key government agencies including NTIA, DoD, and the FCC, through the Industry Joint Work Group (I-JWG) to improve operations in the CBRS band. The public notice announcing the changes is here: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-24-553A1.pdf.
This next evolution of CBRS is captured in the WInnForum's CBRS Baseline Standards for Post Initial Certification (Release 1+) library. These standards have been adopted by OnGo Alliance, along with others, as a part of their CBRS 2.0 initiative.
To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.
Editorial Contacts
Lee Pucker, 604-828-9876, Lee.Pucker@wirelessinnovation.org or
Stephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or Stephanie.Hamill@wirelessinnovation.org
Stephanie Hamill
Wireless Innovation Forum
+1 970-290-9543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube