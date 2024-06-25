Kyuramen Continues Expansion with New Brookline Location Near Boston's Academic Hub
BROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyuramen, the celebrated Japanese ramen chain, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest branch at 1008 A Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446. Situated strategically in the heart of an academic powerhouse, near Boston University, and a stone's throw from Fenway Park and MIT, this location is poised to cater to a vibrant mix of students and locals, delivering Kyuramen's signature combination of classic ramen recipes and innovative dining concepts.
Diving into the menu, guests will find a wide selection of ramen, featuring the signature Kyuramen, spicy miso ramen, and vegetarian options, all crafted with fresh ingredients and homemade noodles. Brookline is among the first Kyuramen locations to introduce exciting new dishes and favorites:
New Yin-Yang Bowl: Allows customers to enjoy two signature flavors in one bowl.
Omurice: Features fluffy eggs and specialized sauces (Demi Glace/Japanese Curry).
Honey Comb Platter: Inspired by the honeycomb seating, offering a variety of tasty bites.
New Appetizers and New Bowls: Katsuobushi Pork Ramen, Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings, Chilled Tofu, and Lobster Chashu Salad Ball.
More upcoming New dishes: Eel Kamameshi, Seafood Kamameshi, Rice Burger (coming soon – follow @kyuramen.official for latest updates).
To offer an even more unique and thrilling experience for diners, Kyuramen Alpharetta introduces the innovative "New Bowl Lottery Game," where diners have the chance to win free items by discovering a red stamp at the bottom of their bowl after finishing their soup. This exciting initiative underscores Kyuramen's commitment to continually rewarding its loyal customers and enhancing the dining experience.
Spanning 1,980 square feet with a total of 71 indoor seats, Kyuramen Brookline features 'birdcage' seating, which creates a unique, visually engaging dining space reminiscent of a tranquil garden. The space also includes a 10-seat noodle bar, multiple private dining rooms, and a 26-seat patio ideal for enjoying gourmet ramen outdoors.
With its proximity to major educational and cultural landmarks, Kyuramen Brookline is poised to become a favorite spot for quick, delicious meals in a relaxed, stylish setting. Gary Lin, founder of Kyuramen, expressed his enthusiasm about the new opening, stating, "Opening in Brookline marks a significant milestone for Kyuramen as our first location in Massachusetts. This area is buzzing with students and young professionals who are always on the lookout for quality, affordable dining options. We’re excited to introduce them to our authentic, crafted ramen that offers a taste of Japanese tradition right in their neighborhood.”
With 26 locations nationwide, Kyuramen is on a mission to expand its footprint, aiming to open 100 more locations by the end of 2024. This growth is driven by a dedication to sharing the richness of Asian and Japanese culinary culture and bringing authentic and affordable Japanese ramen to all across the United States. For more information about Kyuramen and its location in Sandy Springs, please visit https://www.kyuramen.com/ or follow Kyuramen on social media @kyuramen.official.
About Kyuramen
Kyuramen specializes in meticulously crafted ramen, developed by expert ramen masters. The founder, inspired by the essence of Japanese ramen, aimed to make it an affordable daily cuisine for everyone. The signature dishes feature unique soup bases, fresh Japanese-style pork roast, a perfectly boiled egg, and green onions. Kyuramen's mission is to provide a stress-free dining experience, allowing everyone to enjoy delicious ramen in a relaxed environment.
