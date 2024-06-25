Submit Release
Producers To Appear on "Local Living" Show on CBS Wednesday, June 26

Paving The Road To Gold movie Producer Cherisse Wilson Goedhart

Producer Cherisse Wilson Goedhart, Headshot

Paving The Road To Gold movie, Janie Bradford Producer

Producer Janie Bradford Headshot

The Legend Maurice "Mo" Hunter Who Paved The Way in Tennis

The Tennis Legend Maurice "Mo" Hunter

Cherisse Wilson Goedhart and Janie Bradford Producers for 'Paving The Way To Gold" Set for LOCAL LIVING Show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producers Cherisse Wilson Goedhart and Janie Bradford Discuss Inspiring Film Project on "Local Living" (CBS)

Local 4 News WHBF TV and host Brandy Anderson are set to welcome special guests Cherisse Wilson Goedhart and Janie Bradford on their show "Local Living" (CBS) on Wednesday, June 26 at noon. The dynamic duo will be discussing their latest film project, "Paving The Road To Gold: The Maurice Hunter Story," which follows the incredible journey of tennis legend Maurice Hunter as he rises from poverty to prominence despite the odds.

The film, produced by Wilson Goedhart and Bradford, tells the inspiring story of Hunter's determination and perseverance in the face of adversity. Born in Detroit in the inner city, Hunter found solace and passion in the game of tennis. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, he went on to become a successful athlete and an inspiration to many.

During their appearance on "Local Living," Wilson Goedhart and Bradford will share their insights on the film and the impact it will have on audiences. They will also discuss the importance of telling stories like Hunter's, which highlight the power of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Viewers can catch the interview with Wilson Goedhart and Bradford on "Local Living" (CBS) at noon, as well as on CW at 1:00 am and FOX at 4:30pm and 6:00 am in both Canada and the US. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from the talented producers behind "Paving The Road To Gold: The Maurice Hunter Story" and be inspired by Hunter's incredible journey. 

Cherisse Wilson Goedhart
The CMG Company Films LLC
