Maurice Hunter Tennis Legend, Black Tennis Hall Of Fame Induction Date Is Set

Black Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Winner Tennis Legend Maurice Hunter takes The Prize Overhead Winning Shot Perfect Form

Maurice Hunter Tennis Legend BTHOF Induction Date Set For September 2024

My goal this year is to be ranked No. 1 in the Western Tennis Assiciation and break into the top 150 in the world rankings.”” — Maurice Hunter

LA PALMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maurice Hunter, ATP tennis legend and ex- Mumford HS and Pepperdine University, Malibu star’s induction ceremony into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame is set for Saturday, September 21, 2024 in Richmond. The extravaganza will be held at the historic Virginia Museum of History and Culture at 428 North Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Along with Hunter other inductees include Lange Johnson (Dr. Robert Johnson’s grandson), William Murray and James P. Phippa, Jr. For ticket information or purchase contact Shelia R. Curry, CEO of BTHOF or on their website. (sheliarcurry@blacktennishalloffame.com)

Maurice Hunter, who once held No. 1 men’s singles title for the Southeastern Michigan Tennis Association (SEMTA) for 2 years straight and the first in the District to hold a world computer ranking in pro tennis, started his move up the ranks with victories defeating Rudy Hernando 6-4, 7-5 winning the Sullair Men’s Invitational at Michigan City, Indiana then after qualifying for the main draw, he knocked off 4th seed Chris Bussert 7-6, 7-5 for the top prize in the finals of the USTA Grand Prix circuit tournament in Chicago.

Hunter told reporters, “My goal this year is to be ranked No. 1 in the Western Tennis Association and break into the top 150 in the world rankings. Right now I’m around 380.”

Hunter, whose story is being developed into a motion picture by The CMG Company Films LLC will tell of his remarkable journey from poverty to prominence on the tennis courts. Despite the odds against him to play a privileged sport as tennis during that time, his journey shows what the power of perseverance and belief in oneself can do.

Supporters from his Mumford HS illustrious alumni like Ed Zuckerman, writer for Star Trek and Law and Order, ex-pro Walter Robinson, CEO of Robinson Tennis Academy and Alumni Board member Jeff Wafer; the Mid-Tac Tennis Association, Margaret Dorsey, President, along with the numerous celebrities he’s taught tennis to, and other friends like Freda Payne, Performer, Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire, Sylvia Smith and Ray Parker, Jr. have lent themselves and their talents to the filmmakers for making the film.

“Paving The Road To Gold: The Maurice Hunter Story” will be a tribute to Maurice’s unwavering spirit and a celebration of the incredible achievements he made in his lifetime. As he takes his place alongside greats as Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson in the ITF Hall of Fame “Breaking Boundaries” and the BTHOF, his legacy will live on as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come. Stay tuned.

