Statement by the Secretary of Health and Human Services on the Anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Over the last several years, our nation's young people have faced unprecedented challenges, including the scourge of gun violence, social isolation, and other repercussions from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. These challenges have had devasting effects on their mental health and well-being.

The Biden-Harris Administration has worked tirelessly to tackle this crisis by making mental health resources and supports more widely available to children and young people. At the heart of this work is the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), which President Biden signed into law two years ago today. BSCA, the most significant gun safety legislation signed in nearly 30 years, has made it possible to use Medicaid and CHIP fund to deliver health services, including mental health care in school-based settings, invest in safe and supportive learning environments and student well-being in high-need school districts, and fund to build out the pipeline of mental health professionals serving in schools. Today, I am proud to announce that 18 states will receive $50 million in BSCA funding to help expand Medicaid services in schools – Medicaid is the single largest insurer of children in the United States, and this funding will help states meet our children where they are each and every day. Thanks to these and other crucial new resources made possible by President Biden, our young people can learn freely and safely.

BSCA has enabled historic investments and efforts to build a mental health services infrastructure in schools and communities across the country to better support our youth well into the future. As we mark the two-year anniversary of BSCA, we celebrate the progress we have made and redouble our efforts to improve the mental health and well-being of every child and young person in this country.