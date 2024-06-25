MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 24-135 (Executive Order of Suspension)

Good afternoon,

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 24-135 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Angelica Pacheco from her position as City Councilwoman of the City of Hialeah.

On June 18, 2024, Angelica Pacheco was indicted by grand jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud and Wire Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1349; five counts of Health Care Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1347; and two counts of Wire Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1343.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below.

Sincerely,

Bryan Griffin

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-135

Executive Order 24-135 (Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Angelica Pacheco is presently serving as a member of the City Council of the City of Hialeah, Florida, representing Group IV; and

WHEREAS, on June 18, 2024, Angelica Pacheco was indicted by grand jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud and Wire Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1349; five counts of Health Care Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1347; and two counts of Wire Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1343; and

WHEREAS, Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution states: “[b]y order of the governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted and the office filled by appointment for the period of suspension, not to extend beyond the term, unless these powers are vested elsewhere by law or the municipal charter”; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted for the commission of a federal felony; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Hialeah, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Angelica Pacheco be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this Executive Order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, section 7 ( c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112. 51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

A. Angelica Pacheco is, and at all times material was, a member of the City of Hialeah City Council, representing Group IV.

B. The office of City of Hialeah City Councilmember, Group IV is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112.51, Florida Statutes.

C. The attached indictment, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order, charges Angelica Pacheco with the commission of federal felonies.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective today:

Section 1. Angelica Pacheco is suspended from the public office, which she now holds, to wit: City of Hialeah City Councilmember, Group IV.

Section 2. Angelica Pacheco is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today until a further Executive Order is issued or as otherwise provided by law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, this 25th day of June, 2024.

###