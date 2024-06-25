N.C. Mining Commission Subcommittee on Rules Readoption meeting July 2

The North Carolina Mining Commission Subcommittee on Rules Readoption will meet virtually at 2 p.m. on July 2, 2024, via Microsoft Teams.

The subcommittee will meet to vote on a rules readoption timeline, and to swear in new commission members. An agenda and supporting documents for both meetings will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Where: Microsoft Teams

Teams Meeting ID: 219 059 004 436

Passcode: fZToqU

Join by phone: +1 984-204-1487 "

Conference ID: 312 126 010#

In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening station will be established in the 5th Floor Conference Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St., Room 504, Raleigh 26703, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.

The North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. Additionally, it acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.