Quickcode.ai and Cubic Announce Integration Partnership, Giving Cubic’s Customers Best-In-Class HS Classification
Quickcode and Cubic have entered into a partnership that will supply Cubic's customers with Quickcode's AI-based HS classification from the Cubic platform.MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubic, a provider of digital supply chain solutions for eCommerce businesses, and Quickcode, a trailblazer in simplifying HS classification through AI-powered technologies, have announced an exciting integration partnership. This strategic collaboration provides Cubic’s clientele with seamless access to Quickcode’s cutting-edge technology directly within the Cubic platform.
Oran Sever, CEO of Cubic, is enthusiastic about the integration, stating, “Cubic specializes in simplifying the overseas logistics for eCommerce retailers. With Quickcode on board, we've lightened the load when it comes to hunting down HS codes.”
Echoing Sever's sentiments, Shannon Hynds, the CEO of Quickcode, added, “Quickcode is all about revolutionizing the HS classification experience by crafting software that's accurate, efficient, and dare I say, fun to use! We're confident that Cubic's customers will be pleasantly surprised by how quick and easy it is to classify their goods.”
About Cubic: Cubic harnesses a vast global network of over 150 logistics partners to plan and execute their customers’ overseas shipments. By optimizing the balance between costs and inventory levels, Cubic helps manage shipments from factory to warehouse. Learn more at https://gocubic.io.
About Quickcode: Quickcode is redefining Ai-assisted HS classification technology, offering a suite of solutions to streamline classification processes. Leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, Quickcode simplifies HS classification, empowering businesses to achieve peak accuracy and efficiency in trade compliance. The Quickcode platform consolidates the most relevant and up-to-date resource data into a single, user-friendly interface. Learn more at https://quickcode.ai.
