Atlantic Premiers Discuss Affordability, Housing, Healthcare, Economy

CANADA, June 25 - Premier Tim Houston met with his Atlantic counterparts to discuss shared priorities and areas of collaborative work important to Atlantic Canadians during a virtual meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, June 25. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey chaired the meeting.

The discussion included:

the premiers’ commitment to working together, with key partners and with the federal government to expand housing supply and access to affordable housing options

continued collaboration through the Atlantic Working Group on International Recruitment to help alleviate healthcare worker shortages and improve healthcare access in underserved areas in Atlantic Canada

the premiers’ commitment to supporting Canadians as wildfire season intensifies, including those affected by the ongoing fires near Churchill Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, and establishing a regional centre for training in fire preparedness and response

the need for the federal government to reverse cuts to the labour market transfer agreements made in the most recent federal budget

the importance of critical infrastructure needed to power economic development in the region and maintain well-functioning trade corridors.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/