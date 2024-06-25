Atlantic Premiers Discuss Affordability, Housing, Healthcare, Economy
CANADA, June 25 - Premier Tim Houston met with his Atlantic counterparts to discuss shared priorities and areas of collaborative work important to Atlantic Canadians during a virtual meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, June 25. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey chaired the meeting.
The discussion included:
- the premiers’ commitment to working together, with key partners and with the federal government to expand housing supply and access to affordable housing options
- continued collaboration through the Atlantic Working Group on International Recruitment to help alleviate healthcare worker shortages and improve healthcare access in underserved areas in Atlantic Canada
- the premiers’ commitment to supporting Canadians as wildfire season intensifies, including those affected by the ongoing fires near Churchill Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, and establishing a regional centre for training in fire preparedness and response
- the need for the federal government to reverse cuts to the labour market transfer agreements made in the most recent federal budget
- the importance of critical infrastructure needed to power economic development in the region and maintain well-functioning trade corridors.
The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/