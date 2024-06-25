Adventist Health Enters Strategic Partnership with The Garage to Empower Value-Based Care

Adventist Health has chosen The Garage's platform, Bridge, to further its efforts in value-based care in the diverse rural and urban communities it serves.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garage announced today that Adventist Health , a prominent nonprofit integrated health system, has chosen its comprehensive population health management platform, Bridge, to further their efforts in value-based care across the diverse range of rural and urban communities they serve.“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Adventist Health,” said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of The Garage. “Bridge is designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and provides them with comprehensive tools needed to further their mission that goes beyond what is typically available in the healthcare market. We look forward to helping them further deliver on their mission and empower them in the communities they serve.”Adventist Health spans over 440 care sites in more than 100 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii and has a core mission of “Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope.” With this strategic partnership, Adventist Health will have the actionable insights provided by Bridge needed to further transform the healthcare landscape, allowing them to provide more accessible and affordable care.Adventist Health chose Bridge due to its unparalleled capabilities compared to alternative solutions. With its holistic approach, it integrates advanced analytics, care coordination tools, risk and performance management, and patient engagement to drive positive outcomes and optimize resource utilization. “When searching for solutions, it became evident that The Garage’s platform, Bridge, stands out as the ideal solution to support our value-based care initiatives. We look forward to partnering with The Garage and furthering our mission while effectively providing compassionate, high-quality care,” states Regina Berman, RN, MA, Value-Based Care Executive at Adventist Health.About The GarageBased in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good... one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 19,500+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 15.5 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower costs, better care, improved health, sustainable care models, and equitable access to care. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health, and follow The Garage on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.About Adventist HealthAdventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 100 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 440 sites of care, including 28 acute care facilities. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care, and hospice agencies in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of more than 38,000 includes employees, physicians, Medical Staff and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.