Work can really get under your skin

June 25, 2024

By Heather Deaton

TEXARKANA — How much do you love your job? Enough to get your company’s logo tattooed on your arm?

TxDOT Texarkana Maintenance Supervisor Kelli Speer loves her job just that much.

In addition to the TxDOT logo, on Speer’s right arm, is a portrait of her late mother, Ann, who worked at the TxDOT Travel Information Center in Texarkana.

“I call it the momma sleeve,” Speer said. “I got the ‘Flying T’ [TxDOT logo] because she was employed with TxDOT and her leadership always instilled in me my leadership values here as a supervisor.”

Her mother was employed with TxDOT for 31 years. Speer has been with the department for 30 years.

“About 2010 or 2012, I surprised her with it,” Speer said. “She was pissed because she didn’t want me to get anything below my elbow.”

There is a minor difference, however, between the tattoo and the official TxDOT logo. TxDOT recently updated its logo, changing the lines that make up the top of the T. But Speer says it still—kind of—matches her tattoo.

“At one time there were (more) lines, but I’m old now,” Speer said. “Now it just looks like one solid top to the T - but it almost matches.”

Speer has enjoyed her decades of service at TxDOT, but most of all, she said she’s enjoyed the fellowship with her coworkers and helping others.

“Have fun in the job that you’re at, be lighthearted, enjoy each other’s company while you’re at work and just be kind,” she said.