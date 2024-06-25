Submit Release
Producing the world’s greenest battery: Northvolt

Reducing the carbon footprint by 70%

The technology transformation is not just in production. In parallel, the company is creating the largest recycling centre to extract cobalt and nickel from the batteries, and a separate facility for lithium, with the aim of achieving 90% extraction. The intention is that batteries will have a life expectancy of 15 years, after which the new batteries will only have 15% prime material.

The facility recovers battery-grade metals with a carbon footprint 70% lower than mined raw materials, thereby enabling a fully integrated, circular battery production setup that has not previously existed outside of Asia.

The company is also reviewing the production process of graphite, which is a key ingredient for anode production. Currently 85% of significant production is in China, and is produced by graphitizing petroleum coke at 2,500° C. North Volt is researching the potential for synthesising wood fibre using electrolysis.

