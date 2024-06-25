“Transforming industries through technology”

The theme of the conference was reflected by keynotes from four innovative organisations:

H2 Green Steel – although only established in 2021 it is already showing the incumbents that its customers are willing to pay a premium for a more sustainable product. Using renewable energy and electrolysis to create green hydrogen, its product will significantly reduce CO 2 emissions from one of the world’s ‘dirtiest’ industries. Read more…

Northvolt – is rethinking battery technology to power the transition from the combustion engines to electrification. It is building the first circular gigafactory and using the confidence of its customers to underpin its investment. Read more…

Syre – recognised that driving the great textile shift from single use polyester to a recycled equivalent requires hyperscaling to achieve a significant impact in a short time. Its technology scouts found an innovative technology developed by two PhDs in North Carolina and its first two gigascale textile-to-textile recycling plants are being designed with digital blueprinting. Read more…

Solvatten – uses innovative thinking to produce a low-tech solar approach to water purification that is transforming the lives of some of the world’s poorest populations. By providing safe, hot water for baby food, washing and cooking it is improving health, reducing energy needs, saving forests and freeing a generation of girls to receive an education. Read more…