Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market

DelveInsight’s Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Report:

The Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus is generally less severe than type 1, yet it can lead to significant health issues, particularly affecting the small blood vessels in the kidneys, nerves, and eyes. It also increases the likelihood of developing heart disease and experiencing strokes.

Over 34 million Americans, roughly 1 in 10, are affected by diabetes, with approximately 90-95% of cases being type 2 diabetes. While type 2 diabetes typically manifests in individuals over 45 years old, there is an increasing incidence among children, teenagers, and young adults as well (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, n.d.).

Key Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Companies: Daewoong Pharmaceutical, HighTide Biopharma, EMS, Biolingus, Natural Wellness Egypt, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, JW Pharmaceutical, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Hyundai Pharm, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, University Hospital, Basel, Switzerland, and others

Key Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapies: DWP16001, HTD1801, PIEMONTE, Liraglutide, Metformin, Insulin Lispro-aabc, TG103, JW0201, Ozempic®, SGLT2 inhibitor, HD-6277, Ertugliflozin, Cagrilintide, Dapansutrile, and others

The Type 2 Diabetes epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more affected as compared to females, in case of type 2 diabetes mellitus

The Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market dynamics.

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Overview

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) due to the body's ineffective use of insulin. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose into cells for energy production.

Get a Free sample for the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/type-1-diabetes-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus epidemiology trends @ Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Epidemiology Forecast

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapies and Key Companies

DWP16001: Daewoong Pharmaceutical

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma

PIEMONTE: EMS

Liraglutide: Biolingus

Metformin: Natural Wellness Egypt

Insulin Lispro-aabc: Eli Lilly and Company

TG103: CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical

JW0201: JW Pharmaceutical

Ozempic®: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical

SGLT2 inhibitor: Jeil Pharmaceutical

HD-6277: Hyundai Pharm

Ertugliflozin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Cagrilintide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Dapansutrile: University Hospital, Basel, Switzerland

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Strengths

There is growing awareness among people about type 2diabetes and its symptoms, which has led to an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for this condition.

Increasing adoption of insulin delivery devices makes more people get insulin with better compliance

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Opportunities

There has been a significant improvement in health education modality and awareness of T2DM, which drive patients to seek consultations about impaired metabolism which was not thecase previously, hence market growth prospect will be high

Emerging drugs as the disease-modifying therapies are creating whole new treatment opportunities for the T2DM patients, thus will increase market capitalization

Scope of the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Companies: Daewoong Pharmaceutical, HighTide Biopharma, EMS, Biolingus, Natural Wellness Egypt, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, JW Pharmaceutical, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Hyundai Pharm, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, University Hospital, Basel, Switzerland, and others

Key Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapies: DWP16001, HTD1801, PIEMONTE, Liraglutide, Metformin, Insulin Lispro-aabc, TG103, JW0201, Ozempic®, SGLT2 inhibitor, HD-6277, Ertugliflozin, Cagrilintide, Dapansutrile, and others

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Therapeutic Assessment: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus current marketed and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus emerging therapies

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Dynamics: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market drivers and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

3. SWOT analysis of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

4. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Overview at a Glance

6. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Disease Background and Overview

7. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

9. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Unmet Needs

11. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Emerging Therapies

12. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Drivers

16. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Barriers

17. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Appendix

18. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.