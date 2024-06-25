Ocular Hypertension Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Ocular Hypertension Market

The Ocular Hypertension market size was valued ~2,954 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

DelveInsight’s “Ocular Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ocular Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ocular Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ocular Hypertension Market Report:

In 2022, the United States had the highest market size for Ocular Hypertension (OHT), totaling USD 1,628 million. In contrast, the combined market size of EU4 and the UK was USD 887 million, and Japan recorded USD 438 million.

Among the countries in EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest market size for Ocular Hypertension (OHT) with USD 231 million in 2022. In contrast, Spain reported the lowest market size, totaling USD 153 million during the same period.

According to Delveinsight’s analysis, in 2022, the total number of existing cases of Ocular Hypertension across the 7MM was estimated at about 21,104,768. The United States had the highest number of cases among these countries in 2022, and these numbers are expected to rise further by 2034.

In EU4 and the UK combined, there were around 8,258,082 cases of Ocular Hypertension in 2022. Germany showed the highest prevalence among these countries, with about 2,154,448 cases, while Spain had the lowest prevalence with 1,428,018 cases in the same year.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Japan had around 3,879,588 cases of Ocular Hypertension in 2022, marking it as the country with the second highest prevalence after the US within the 7MM.

Among the diagnosed prevalent cases specific to gender, females outnumbered males. In 2022, within the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported 928,641 cases among males and 1,225,807 cases among females, the highest among all countries in this region. Conversely, Spain had the lowest numbers, with 615,525 cases among males and 812,493 cases among females.

Emerging therapies for Ocular Hypertension (OHT) such as PDP-716 by Visiox Pharma, Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054) by Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical, NCX 470 by Nicox Ophthalmics, LL-BMT1 by MediPrint Ophthalmics, and others show promising potential. These treatments are anticipated to significantly impact the Ocular Hypertension market landscape in the coming years.

Key Ocular Hypertension Companies: Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, Santen Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Visiox Pharma, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, JeniVision, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Laboratoires Thea, Glaukos Corporation, D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc., AbbVie, TearClear Corp, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Ocular Hypertension Therapies: NCX 470, Nyxol, Sepetaprost(DE-126/ONO-9054/STN1012600 ), LL-BMT1, PDP-716, V-GL1, NCX 470, Kinezodianone R hydrochloride, G2-TR intraocular implant containing travoprost, H-1337, AGN-193408 SR, Latanoprost ophthalmic solution, OTX-TIC, PER-001, and others

The Ocular Hypertension epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected than males

The Ocular Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ocular Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ocular Hypertension market dynamics.

Ocular Hypertension Overview

Ocular hypertension refers to the condition where the pressure inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure (IOP), is higher than normal. This increased pressure can lead to potential damage to the optic nerve, which is crucial for vision. It's important to note that ocular hypertension doesn't always result in glaucoma, but it is considered a significant risk factor for the development of the condition.

Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ocular Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Ocular Hypertension

Prevalent Cases of Ocular Hypertension by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular Hypertension

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ocular Hypertension

Ocular Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ocular Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ocular Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ocular Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma

Sepetaprost(DE-126/ONO-9054/STN1012600 ): Santen Inc. /Ono Pharmaceutical

LL-BMT1: MediPrint Ophthalmics

PDP-716: Visiox Pharma/ Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

JV-GL1: JeniVision, Inc.

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc.

Kinezodianone R hydrochloride: Laboratoires Thea

G2-TR intraocular implant containing travoprost: Glaukos Corporation

H-1337: D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.

AGN-193408 SR: AbbVie

Latanoprost ophthalmic solution: TearClear Corp

OTX-TIC: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

PER-001: Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc.

Scope of the Ocular Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Ocular Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Ocular Hypertension current marketed and Ocular Hypertension emerging therapies

Ocular Hypertension Market Dynamics: Ocular Hypertension market drivers and Ocular Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Ocular Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ocular Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

