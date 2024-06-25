Jonathan Asherson Joins Vizzio as Board Member
JONATHAN ASHERSON, FORMER CHAIRMAN OF ROLLS ROYCE SINGAPORE FOR ASIA PACIFIC, JOINS VIZZIO AS BOARD MEMBER AND APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF POLYTRON.AISINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZZIO Technologies Pte Ltd is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan Asherson, former Chairman of Rolls Royce Singapore, covering AsiaPac, to its esteemed Board of Directors. Jonathan will also serve as Chairman of POLYTRON.AI, a subsidiary of VIZZIO Technologies. This strategic addition brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will significantly enhance VIZZIO's leadership, governance and strategic direction.
Jonathan Asherson's impressive career spans decades in the tech and engineering industries, marked by his exceptional leadership at Rolls Royce. His appointment to VIZZIO Technologies' Board of Directors underscores our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to drive our vision forward. As Chairman of POLYTRON.AI, Jonathan will play a crucial role in guiding the subsidiary's innovative efforts and groundbreaking advancements in AI - Powered Camera System for Smart City, Safe City and Circular City initiatives.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Asherson to our team," said Mohd Nor Abu Bakar, Chairman of VIZZIO Technologies. "Jonathan's extensive knowledge and proven track record align perfectly with our mission to revolutionise the 3D industry, supercharged by VIZZIO's groundbreaking rapid 3D mapping workflow. This revolutionary approach not only achieves a dramatic reduction in the cost of digital twin creation but also underscores VIZZIO's unparalleled superiority over traditional terrestrial scanning methods that rely on LIDAR technology, establishing a new benchmark for rapid digital twin techniques. His belief in the transformative power of our AI POWERED 3D Modelling & Visualisation technology is inspiring, and his strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand. I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to our board at VIZZIO and to have him serve as the chairman for POLYTRON.AI. His unparalleled knowledge and extensive experience in the corporate world and hard core engineering come at a pivotal time as we embark on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation. With Jonathan's guidance, we are confident that we will achieve significant advancements and propel us toward achieving greater milestones.
“Jonathan is excited about the potential and vision of both Vizzio Technologies and Polytron, including the huge embedded synergy opportunity. His confidence in our capabilities and dedication to steering us towards success speak volumes about his conviction in the groundbreaking nature of VIZZIO’s patented AI-Powered 3D Mapping/Visualisation and POLYTRON’s game-changing REAL-TIME INTERACTIVE 3D camera technologies, “ added Mr Bakar.
Jonathan remarked that “After engaging in in-depth discussions with the VIZZIO Board and Management Team over several months, it became clear that they are a company with fantastic potential within a strong growth industry. Their commitment to innovation and delivery resonated strongly with me, and I am confident that we can achieve remarkable growth and success. This alignment of goals and drive underpins my conviction that VIZZIO is poised for a transformative journey. This will lead to rapid expansion in growth markets and create a truly great Singapore company. The synergy between VIZZIO and Polytron.AI epitomises the fusion of space technology, advanced generative AI in 3D modeling and visualisation, city-scale 3D digital twins, and our innovative game-changing LIVE 3D™ technology. Together, we are poised to usher in a transformative era of AI-first products and solutions for real-world 3D projects, setting new standards in the industry."
Jonathan Asherson's appointment marks a significant milestone for VIZZIO Technologies. His leadership will not only enhance our strategic direction but also reinforce our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. This follows the addition of Eddie Chau a renowned figure in Singapore's tech ecosystem, who joined VIZZIO Technologies' Board last month. Eddie was recognized as the "IT Leader of the Year 2018" by the Singapore Computer Society and inducted into its "Hall of Fame 2022.” He is also the Chairman of Coordinating Committee for Cyber Security under Singapore Standard Council. Both Board appointments are aligned with VIZZIO Technologies and POLYTRON.AI progressively strengthening the Board as they enter the next phase of growth.
JONATHAN ASHERSON BIO:
Jonathan previously served as non-executive Chairman of Rolls-Royce Singapore with responsibilities for Asia Pacific before he retired in 2018. His activities covered the company's four core sectors: civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy with a strong focus on company performance, it’s technology roadmap development and regional growth strategy. He joined Rolls-Royce from Siemens AG in 1995, where he was Head of the Regional Competence Centre for Industrial Power, Asia Pacific, based in Kuala Lumpur. His 15 years with the company included stints in Germany, the USA, China, Singapore and Malaysia.
Jonathan is a non-executive director of Genting Singapore and Tru-Marine Pte Ltd. He is also Chairman of Sembcorp’s International Technology Panel and Chairman of the company’s UK subsidiary, Sembcorp Energy UK Ltd. He advises Byhiras Ltd, a UK based technology company in the investment sector.
He was previously a non-executive director of Sembcorp Industries Ltd and has served on several boards and counsels including the Singapore Economic Development Board, the Singapore National Employer’s Federation and the Singapore Business Federation. He was also Chairman of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and President of the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.
He has also been a member of various councils and committees in Malaysia, Singapore and the UK. These include the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, Singapore’s Future Economy Committee (manufacturing committee), the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) and the Science and Technology Advisory Council at the Energy Research Institute @ NTU. He has also served on various committees with the Nanyang Technological University, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic and Birmingham University. He has been an independent director of the UK government’s Department for International Trade (South East Asia).
Jonathan was conferred Singapore’s Public Service Medal (PBM) and is a recipient of the Order of the British Empire medal as an Officer (OBE). He has an honorary doctorate from Kingston University.
For more information about VIZZIO Technologies and its groundbreaking work, please visit www.vizzio.ai and www.polytron.ai.
