Social Anxiety Disorder Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s Social Anxiety Disorder Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Social Anxiety Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Social Anxiety Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Social Anxiety Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Social Anxiety Disorder Market Report:
The Social Anxiety Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In March 2024, EmpowerPharm, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, has completed dosing the last participant in its Phase II clinical trial evaluating pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for treating social anxiety disorder. This trial, reportedly the first of its kind authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is sponsored by EmpowerPharm and employs a randomized, placebo-controlled design. Its primary objective is to evaluate the effectiveness, safety, and tolerance of CBD among individuals diagnosed with social anxiety disorder.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), approximately 1 in 8 individuals (12.1%) experience social anxiety disorder at some point in their lifetime and within any given year.
According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), social anxiety disorder (SAD) is the third most common psychiatric condition after depression and substance abuse. Among adults with social anxiety disorder in the past year, approximately 29.9% experienced serious impairment.
According to the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the lifetime prevalence of social anxiety disorder is 12% among the UK population.
The National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH) reports that the prevalence of social anxiety disorder among US adults varies by age group: 9.1% for ages 18-29, 8.7% for ages 30-44, 6.8% for ages 45-59, and 3.1% for those aged 60 and older.
Key Social Anxiety Disorder Companies: GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, Syneos Health Inc, Vistagen Therapeutics, Bionomics, EmpowerPharm Inc., Bionomics Limited, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck A/S, Pfizer, Avera Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Pherin Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Pharma, and others
Key Social Anxiety Disorder Therapies: EPI-CBD-001, PH94B, BNC210, Cannabidiol oral solution, 225 mg BNC210, PH94B, Escitalopram, quetiapine, Venlafaxine ER, paroxetine, AV608, BHV-0223, Gabitril, PH94B, Atomoxetine hydrochloride, Nefazodone, levetiracetam, and others
The Social Anxiety Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more frequently diagnosed with SAD compared to males
The Social Anxiety Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Social Anxiety Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Social Anxiety Disorder market dynamics.
Social Anxiety Disorder Overview
Social anxiety disorder, commonly known as social phobia or SAD, is the most common mental health condition and is characterized by a significant, ongoing fear of being observed and judged by others in social situations.
Social Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Social Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Social Anxiety Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder
Prevalent Cases of Social Anxiety Disorder by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Anxiety Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Social Anxiety Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Social Anxiety Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Social Anxiety Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Social Anxiety Disorder Therapies and Key Companies
EPI-CBD-001: EmpowerPharm
PH94B: Vistagen Therapeutics, Bionomics.
Cannabidiol oral solution: Bionomics Limited
225 mg BNC210: Pherin Pharmaceuticals
PH94B: AstraZeneca
Escitalopram: H. Lundbeck A/S
quetiapine: Pfizer
Venlafaxine ER: GlaxoSmithKline
paroxetine: Avera Pharmaceuticals
AV608: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
BHV-0223: Cephalon
Gabitril: Pherin Pharma
PH94B: Eli Lilly and Company
Atomoxetine hydrochloride:
Nefazodone: Bristol-Myers Squibb
levetiracetam: UCB Pharma
Social Anxiety Disorder Market Drivers
Less competitive scenarios
Fast-acting innovative emerging therapies
Increasing awareness and Prevalence
Social Anxiety Disorder Market Barriers
Lack of robust pipeline
Barriers to treatment
Psychological and financial burden
Scope of the Social Anxiety Disorder Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Social Anxiety Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Social Anxiety Disorder current marketed and Social Anxiety Disorder emerging therapies
Social Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics: Social Anxiety Disorder market drivers and Social Anxiety Disorder market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Social Anxiety Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Social Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement
