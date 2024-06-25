Atrophic Vaginitis Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Atrophic Vaginitis Market

DelveInsight’s Atrophic Vaginitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Atrophic Vaginitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atrophic Vaginitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atrophic Vaginitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Atrophic Vaginitis Market Report:

The Atrophic Vaginitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the 7MM reported approximately 98,188,000 total prevalent cases of atrophic vaginitis. This number is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, there were around 22,689,000 diagnosed cases of atrophic vaginitis in the 7MM. This figure is expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The United States had approximately 9,136,000 diagnosed cases of atrophic vaginitis, with this number expected to increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, around 5,983,000 patients in the 7MM were receiving prescription treatment for atrophic vaginitis.

According to estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 11,321,000 mild cases, 6,565,000 moderate cases, and 4,803,000 severe cases of atrophic vaginitis. These numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Key Atrophic Vaginitis Companies: Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, Actavis Inc., EndoCeutics Inc, and others

Key Atrophic Vaginitis Therapies: Estradiol, Estrace®, DHEA, and others

The Atrophic Vaginitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atrophic Vaginitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atrophic Vaginitis market dynamics.

Atrophic Vaginitis Overview

Atrophic vaginitis, also known as vaginal atrophy or genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), is a condition characterized by the thinning, drying, and inflammation of the vaginal walls. This occurs due to a decrease in estrogen levels, most commonly during menopause. It can also occur in women who have their ovaries removed, those undergoing certain cancer treatments, or those who are breastfeeding.

Atrophic Vaginitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Atrophic Vaginitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atrophic Vaginitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Atrophic Vaginitis

Prevalent Cases of Atrophic Vaginitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Atrophic Vaginitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atrophic Vaginitis

Atrophic Vaginitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atrophic Vaginitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atrophic Vaginitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atrophic Vaginitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Atrophic Vaginitis Therapies and Key Companies

Estradiol: Alvogen Pine Brook LLC

Estrace®: Actavis Inc.

DHEA: EndoCeutics Inc

Atrophic Vaginitis Market Strengths

Increasing prevalence of atrophic vaginitis, up to 40% of postmenopausal women have symptoms of atrophic vaginitis. Because the condition is attributable to estrogen deficiency, it may occur in pre-menopausal women who take anti-estrogenic medications.

Atrophic Vaginitis Market Opportunities

The advancements in the technology, as well as diagnostic methodology, would increase the overall patient pool as currently, many patients are underdiagnosed.

Scope of the Atrophic Vaginitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Atrophic Vaginitis Therapeutic Assessment: Atrophic Vaginitis current marketed and Atrophic Vaginitis emerging therapies

Atrophic Vaginitis Market Dynamics: Atrophic Vaginitis market drivers and Atrophic Vaginitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Atrophic Vaginitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Atrophic Vaginitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atrophic Vaginitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atrophic Vaginitis

3. SWOT analysis of Atrophic Vaginitis

4. Atrophic Vaginitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atrophic Vaginitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atrophic Vaginitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Atrophic Vaginitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atrophic Vaginitis

9. Atrophic Vaginitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atrophic Vaginitis Unmet Needs

11. Atrophic Vaginitis Emerging Therapies

12. Atrophic Vaginitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atrophic Vaginitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atrophic Vaginitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atrophic Vaginitis Market Drivers

16. Atrophic Vaginitis Market Barriers

17. Atrophic Vaginitis Appendix

18. Atrophic Vaginitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.