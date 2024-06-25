The Blue Collar Recruiter Expands to Wilmington - Cape Fear Region

Ethan Bickley, President/CEO, at The Blue Collar Recruiter - Wilmington, NC.

The Blue Collar Recruiter, a skilled labor permanent placement firm, offers specialized hiring resources for employers and candidates in the blue-collar space.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR), a skilled labor permanent placement firm, has opened a franchise location to serve the Wilmington / Cape Fear region. Ethan Bickley is the President/CEO of the new location.

"Ethan's deep commitment to eastern North Carolina is the driving force in his desire to make a positive impact for blue collar professionals," said Troy Latuff, founder of The Blue Collar Recruiter.

“My goal in opening the Wilmington office is to connect talented professional people with the great employers here in the Cape Fear region,” said Bickley. “I would like more people to enjoy this area while finding meaningful employment opportunities.”

The Blue Collar Recruiter of Wilmington connects skilled trades candidates with regional employers. As the need for skilled workers in trades industries grows in communities like Wilmington and across the United States, The Blue Collar Recruiter team is eager to be part of the solution. Backed by the support and resources of a national franchise, the Wilmington office stands poised to make a substantial impact on regional businesses and job seekers alike.

An accomplished personnel leader and manager in military, private security, and business environments, Ethan served in the military/private security industry for most of his adult career. He understands the struggle of looking for employment and the needs of local employers. That experience comes in part from a difficult transition to the civilian sector after so many years in service to our country.

“I know what it is to have a hard time paying the bills, to struggle to find meaningful work,” said Bickley. “I also understand the frustration employers face in matching qualified people with the jobs they need done in order to successfully grow their companies. That’s why I believe I can serve both needs as Wilmington’s Blue Collar Recruiter.”

The Blue Collar Recruiter of Wilmington offers an array of career opportunities at several levels across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:

• All skilled trade positions, such as technicians, installers, plumbers and electricians

• Skilled positions in aviation, maritime, manufacturing, transportation

• Supervisors and General Managers

• Cargo Identification/Handling/Movement

• Maritime engineers

• Sales professionals

• Office staff

• Trades license holders

The Blue Collar Recruiter focuses on helping employers identify the right-fit talent needed to grow their businesses. Through the innovative Virtual Trade School, TBCR presents candidates with a strategic roadmap to success in the trades industry, underscoring the firm's commitment to comprehensive career development.

For more information about The Blue Collar Recruiter of Wilmington or to connect with a member of our team, visit thebluecollarrecruiter.com/WilmingtonNC/ or call 910-778-1066. Check us out on LinkedIn.

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

Based in Austin, Texas, The Blue Collar Recruiter was founded in 2020 to bolster the growth of residential and commercial employers by sourcing highly qualified tradespeople. With a network of virtual recruiters spanning the nation, The Blue Collar Recruiter also offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in starting their own trades-based placement firm.