Odoo Cafe Extends Weekend Hours and Launches New Seasonal Crepe

Odoo Cafe Storefront at 209 Oak Park Blvd, Oakville, ON L6H 0M2

Odoo Cafe, a beloved culinary gem in Oakville, has extended operating hours on weekends and introduced a new seasonal crepe for the summer.

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odoo Cafe, a beloved culinary gem in Oakville, is excited to announce extended operating hours on weekends and the introduction of a new seasonal crepe, perfect for summer. These changes come as part of Odoo Cafe’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and offer more opportunities for residents and visitors in Oakville to enjoy their unique menu.

Extended Weekend Hours

Starting this month, Odoo Cafe will open its doors longer during the weekend to accommodate more guests and provide a relaxed dining experience. The new hours are as follows:

• Saturdays: 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM

• Sundays: 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

These extended hours are designed to cater to the community’s growing demand for flexible dining options during the weekend and ensure that everyone can enjoy their favorite dishes at their convenience.

New Mixed Berry Crepe

In addition to the extended hours, Odoo Cafe is thrilled to introduce the Mixed Berry Crepe, available throughout the summer. This new offering features a delicious blend of fresh, seasonal berries and a light, airy crepe, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. It’s the perfect treat to complement the warm, sunny days of summer.

Odoo Cafe invites all food enthusiasts and local patrons to come and experience their expanded hours and try the new Mixed Berry Crepe this summer. Whether you’re looking for a spot to enjoy a leisurely brunch or a late-night snack, Odoo Cafe is the place to be.

About Odoo Cafe

Located at 209 Oak Park Blvd, Odoo Cafe is a cornerstone in Oakville known for its exceptional food, cozy atmosphere, and friendly service. Specializing in crepes and coffee, Odoo Cafe offers a wide range of both savoury and sweet options that cater to all tastes.

For more information about Odoo Cafe, please contact:

Phone: (365) 726-9654