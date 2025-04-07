LAB Windows & Doors Helps Homeowners Access Energy Rebates & Interest-Free Loans

LAB Windows & Doors. is a certified windows and doors installation company in Etobicoke.

ETOBICOKE, ON, CANADA, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAB Windows & Doors, a trusted provider of ENERGY STAR® certified windows and doors serving Etobicoke, Mississauga, Oakville, Toronto, and the broader GTA, is proud to announce their support and guidance for homeowners seeking to benefit from Ontario’s newly introduced Home Renovation Savings Program and the federal government’s Canada Greener Homes Loan.

As part of Ontario’s $10.9 billion investment in energy-efficient home improvements, the Home Renovation Savings Program offers homeowners rebates covering up to 30% of the cost for eligible upgrades, including windows, doors, insulation, and more. Starting January 28, 2025, homeowners can qualify for $100 rebates per ENERGY STAR® certified window or door installed, along with a $600 rebate for completing a home energy assessment.

To further ease the financial commitment, homeowners across Canada can now also access the Canada Greener Homes Loan—an interest-free loan providing up to $40,000 to support energy-efficient home retrofits. LAB Windows & Doors guides customers through each step of qualifying for these programs, from energy assessments and selecting energy-efficient products, to professional installation and final rebate submissions.

“Our goal is simple—to help Ontario homeowners easily and affordably improve their homes,” says Bobby Bidos from LAB Windows & Doors. “With our ENERGY STAR® certified windows and doors, along with these generous rebate and financing programs, customers can significantly lower their energy costs, increase home comfort, and contribute positively to the environment.”

LAB Windows & Doors specializes in custom installations that maximize energy efficiency, home comfort, and curb appeal. Customers are encouraged to act now to take advantage of these valuable programs, ensuring significant savings and long-term home value.

For more information, a free consultation, or assistance navigating rebate and loan applications, homeowners are invited to contact LAB Windows & Doors directly.

