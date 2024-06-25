Attorney General Bird Blocks Biden Illegal Student Debt Cancellation

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, alongside 10 other states, secured a nationwide injunction to block Biden's illegal student debt cancellation. Attorney General Bird released the following statement:

“I am glad the district court ruled to block Biden’s illegal student debt cancellation and protect American families’ hard-earned money as we continue to make our case in court.

With this win, we are on track to save hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars. Many Iowans work hard to pay off their debt or start a family, join the military, or go straight into the work force. They should not have to foot the bill for someone else’s loans.

The U.S. Supreme Court made that clear a year ago. And the district court sent Biden a message again today: you can’t break the law to buy votes with taxpayer money.”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov