Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Des Moines Officers Acted with Legal Justification in Polk County Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the March 24, 2026, fatal shooting of Zakar Jeffrey by a Des Moines Police Officer was justified.

On March 24, 2026, Michael Ewing called the Des Moines Police Department to request a welfare check on his daughter Martasha “Tae” McKenzie. He had reason to believe she was at an apartment on SE 5th Street in Des Moines belonging to Zakar Jeffrey, who was the father of one of Tae’s children. Senior Police Officers Noah DeVenney and Marcel Greiser arrived on scene and got some background information from Mr. Ewing. Multiple attempts to get anyone to answer the door at Jeffrey’s apartment were unsuccessful. Property management was contacted and they unlocked the apartment door. Mr. Ewing opened the door and the apartment was dark. When he took a step into the apartment, a shirtless, bloodied man emerged from behind the door slashing a knife at Ewing, who backed into the hallway. The man, later identified as Zakar Jeffrey, then saw Officer DeVenney and began charging at him with the knife. DeVenney began to retreat, but Jeffrey continued running at him with the knife raised. Officer DeVenney drew and fired his firearm until Jeffrey fell to the ground.

Jeffrey died from sustained gunshot wounds. He was found to have self-inflicted knife wounds to his forearms and neck. Tae McKenzie was found deceased inside the apartment. At the time officers discovered McKenzie’s body, she had no pulse and was cold to the touch, indicating she had been deceased for some period of time. At autopsy, a ligature mark was noted on her neck, and her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation.

At the time of these events Jeffrey was on federal parole, with a history of weapons and drug charges. The knife in Jeffrey’s possession was a folding tactical knife, approximately 8” in length with a 3.5” blade.

Des Moines Senior Police Officer Noah DeVenney’s use of lethal force against Zakar Jeffrey was justified, as he fired in defense of himself and others against deadly force. Initially on this call, Officers DeVenney and Greiser were simply attempting to locate and check the welfare of a young woman. It was only when Jeffrey, armed with a knife, began to attack David Ewing, and then Officer DeVenney, that force was even considered. His actions saved his own life and the lives of the innocent bystanders in the hallway with him.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov