Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Club Save, LLC to Fully Reimburse Affected Iowans

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today that her office has reached a settlement with Anthony S. George, owner and operator of Club Save, LLC, to fully reimburse Iowans who were affected by the asserted fraudulent practices.

The Attorney General’s Office asserts that from 2021 to at least 2023, Club Save, LLC—as well as Identity Services, LLC, OnCall Health Group, LLC, Shop Now and Save Club, LLC, Savings Seeker, LLC, Locked J.D., LLC, Club Mag, LLC, and Premium Benefits, LLC, violated Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act, Buying Club Law, the Door-to-Door Sales Law, and Older Iowans Act by enticing Iowans to unknowingly purchase buying club memberships.

When Iowans contacted (by telephone) their health savings account service provider to activate a health savings account debit/credit card, they were directed to telemarketing sales pitches. The telemarketers enticed Iowans to enroll in buying club memberships with rewards like gift cards, and the Iowans were asked to pay a small "processing and shipping fee" to receive them. After securing each Iowan’s payment information for fees, the telemarketers would then upsell the Iowan on additional buying club memberships using the same payment method each Iowan had provided earlier. The Iowans did not understand they were enrolled into ongoing services for fees, and none even used the services.

“The last thing older Iowans need is someone coercing them into buying unnecessary services and then continually charging them for it,” said Attorney General Bird. “We have laws against that for a reason. I’m grateful for the work leading to this settlement; Iowans who were affected will be reimbursed in full, and Club Save will not operate in Iowa ever again.”

With this settlement, Anthony S. George and Club Save, LLC agrees to fully reimburse the amount of $102,548.00 to 522 Iowans. George and the named companies are permanently banned from selling buying club memberships in Iowa and are required to make a $25k payment to Iowa’s consumer education and litigation fund.

###

For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov