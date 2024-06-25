OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg concludes visit to Kazakhstan, reiterates continued engagement with the country

ASTANA, 25 June 2024 — Today, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, concluded his visit to Kazakhstan. The visit focused on strengthening regional co-operation and the OSCE’s engagement in addressing the broad range of security challenges the region is facing.

In Astana, Minister Borg met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova.

The Chair-in-Office commended Kazakhstan’s comprehensive reform agenda, which reflects many key OSCE commitments, including efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance good governance, and ensure human rights. “The OSCE remains steadfast in its support for Kazakhstan as it continues to advance these critical reforms,” he stated.

Minister Borg acknowledged Kazakhstan’s active engagement in addressing regional challenges and its dedication to promoting connectivity in Central Asia. He emphasized that the most effective way to address security risks was through a regional approach, and underlined the OSCE's commitment to continue supporting Kazakhstan in this regard.

Chair-in-Office Borg also stressed the excellent co-operation between the Organization and Kazakhstan, citing successful ongoing collaboration in the area of combating trafficking in human beings and improving border management.

During his visit, Minister Borg also met with representatives of civil society. "We value and promote the crucial role that a vibrant civil society plays in upholding human rights, fundamental freedoms and democracy. Strong civic engagement is not only essential for prosperity, but also contributes to greater resilience and security," he said.

During his visit to the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Chair-in-Office expressed his sincere gratitude to its staff for the important work they are doing in the country.

"Allow me to thank Ambassador Doctor Volker Frobarth, Head of our Programme Office, and his dedicated team for their hard and dedicated work. Our field mission enjoys an excellent reputation and has done so much to promote effective co-operation with both the authorities and civil society," said Minister Borg.