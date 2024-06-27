Intent HQ Validated as Built On Databricks Partner
Intent HQ enhances AI capabilities and accelerates innovation through Databricks partnership, enabling robust, scalable data solutions for customer engagement.
By integrating with Databricks’ robust platform, we enhance our ability to enable our clients to transform their customer engagement strategies”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intent HQ, a leader in AI customer analytics solutions, proudly announces its validation as a Built On Databricks partner and inclusion in the Built On Databricks partner program. This milestone marks a significant step in enhancing Intent HQ’s capabilities to deliver unparalleled value to its clients through the power of Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform.
— Jonathan Lakin, Chief Executive Officer, Intent HQ
Intent HQ has extended its AI ecosystem to utilize Databricks by becoming a Built On partner. As a Built On Databricks partner, Intent HQ will accelerate its innovation, develop cutting-edge AI solutions, and maximize customer value.
Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ, stated, "We are thrilled to join the Built On Databricks partner program. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging best-in-class data and AI technologies to drive customer success. By integrating with Databricks’ robust platform, we enhance our ability to enable our clients to transform their customer engagement strategies."
Intent HQ’s customers will have access to enhanced data processing capabilities, seamless integration of advanced AI and machine learning models, and improved overall performance of their customer engagement initiatives, underpinned by Intent HQ's ability to process massive workloads at the scale of the internet, handling 139 billion events a day and around 200TB of data every month.
As a Built On Databricks partner, Intent HQ is poised to enhance its service offerings across several key areas:
> Enhanced Data Analytics: Leveraging Databricks’ cloud-agnostic platform to unify data warehousing and AI use cases. This will deliver faster and more flexible integration times.
> Scalable AI Solutions: Utilizing Databricks’ advanced machine learning (ML) and MLOps capabilities to develop scalable AI solutions, no matter the size of the datasets.
> Streamlined Operations: Facilitating seamless operations across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, ensuring clients can easily modernize their data foundations with ease.
> Collaborative Ecosystem: As a Built On Databricks partner, Intent HQ and their clients now have greater access to a collaborative ecosystem of industry experts and cutting-edge resources, fostering continuous improvement and innovation.
About Intent HQ
Intent HQ, is a visionary company redefining the landscape of AI and customer data analytics, firmly placing customer privacy at the heart of scalable, personalized marketing strategies.
As pioneers in transforming first-party customer and transaction data into actionable, human-like insights, our leading-edge patented AI technologies have been instrumental in enabling global enterprises to shift away from mass marketing towards more balanced, value-driven customer interactions. We deliver the technology that increases our clients' customer engagement and marketing campaign success, reduces customer loss, and creates new revenue streams while keeping customer data private and compliant with regulations.
Named AI Company of the Year at the British Data Awards 2024, also recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe on the FT1000 three years in succession, and declared by STL Partners in the Top 100 Edge Computing Companies of 2024, Intent HQ is a global team of data scientists, digital marketers, data analyst experts, and data engineers with operations in London, New York, Barcelona, and Lisbon.
To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.
