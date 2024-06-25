S. 2278 would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to create image technician positions to review images of vehicles and cargo entering or exiting the United States. Those images are created by nonintrusive inspection (NII) systems, such as largescale X-ray and Gamma-ray systems and handheld scanners. CBP uses those systems to examine vehicles for weapons, narcotics and other contraband.
S. 2278, Border Enforcement, Security, and Trade (BEST) Facilitation Act of 2023
