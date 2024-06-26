Sagacious IP Elevates Vaibhav Henry to Chief Growth Officer, Marking a Strategic Move Towards Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, the world's largest provider of Intellectual Property solutions, announces the promotion of Vaibhav Henry to the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO), reinforcing the company's commitment to continuous growth and expansion. Vaibhav, who joined Sagacious nearly a decade ago to lead the Intellectual Property Licensing team, will now oversee customer growth, success, and the company's overall growth strategy.
With his unparalleled experience, Vaibhav will lead the charge in redefining Sagacious' sales and marketing strategies and continuing the brand's dedication to delivering cutting-edge IP services. In his new role as CGO, Henry will spearhead Sagacious IP's growth strategy, focusing on expanding its presence in key markets and maximizing value for clients.
“Since joining Sagacious over a decade ago when we were a small team of fewer than 50, Henry has made tremendous contribution towards growing Sagacious to a thriving organization of over 500. He has always been a champion for Sagacious’ growth. This well-deserved promotion to the CGO-role acknowledges his contribution and our trust in his ability to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. We officially welcome Henry at the CXO-table and look forward to continued success together.” said Anant Kataria, CEO of Sagacious IP.
Among Vaibhav's notable accomplishments are negotiating a licensing deal for a client's portfolio worth over $700 million and developing the innovative F3 Analysis™ model. The F3 Analysis™ is currently deployed in U.S., European, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese companies, benefiting over 100,000 patents globally. This model, recognized with the Global Business Excellence Award in 2019, has revolutionized how companies categorize their patents.
“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Growth Officer at Sagacious. Sagacious truly implements its core values, driven by top-down leadership. The company excels at nurturing a high-performing environment focused on meritocracy yet valuing empathy. I am excited to extend my contribution to the top level. With a dedicated position and clear vision, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, expand our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.” said Vaibhav Henry, CGO of Sagacious IP.
About Sagacious IP
Sagacious IP is one of the largest IP solutions providers globally, helping organizations monetize, defend, and expand their IP portfolios. Since 2008, Sagacious IP has been assisting participants in the IP ecosystem through innovative solutions and services. Annually, Sagacious IP serves more than 6,500 clients from over 100 countries, handling over 70,000 projects in more than 16 languages.
Visit www.sagaciousresearch.com for more information.
Sagacious Advanced Research Center Inc.
With his unparalleled experience, Vaibhav will lead the charge in redefining Sagacious' sales and marketing strategies and continuing the brand's dedication to delivering cutting-edge IP services. In his new role as CGO, Henry will spearhead Sagacious IP's growth strategy, focusing on expanding its presence in key markets and maximizing value for clients.
“Since joining Sagacious over a decade ago when we were a small team of fewer than 50, Henry has made tremendous contribution towards growing Sagacious to a thriving organization of over 500. He has always been a champion for Sagacious’ growth. This well-deserved promotion to the CGO-role acknowledges his contribution and our trust in his ability to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. We officially welcome Henry at the CXO-table and look forward to continued success together.” said Anant Kataria, CEO of Sagacious IP.
Among Vaibhav's notable accomplishments are negotiating a licensing deal for a client's portfolio worth over $700 million and developing the innovative F3 Analysis™ model. The F3 Analysis™ is currently deployed in U.S., European, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese companies, benefiting over 100,000 patents globally. This model, recognized with the Global Business Excellence Award in 2019, has revolutionized how companies categorize their patents.
“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Growth Officer at Sagacious. Sagacious truly implements its core values, driven by top-down leadership. The company excels at nurturing a high-performing environment focused on meritocracy yet valuing empathy. I am excited to extend my contribution to the top level. With a dedicated position and clear vision, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, expand our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.” said Vaibhav Henry, CGO of Sagacious IP.
About Sagacious IP
Sagacious IP is one of the largest IP solutions providers globally, helping organizations monetize, defend, and expand their IP portfolios. Since 2008, Sagacious IP has been assisting participants in the IP ecosystem through innovative solutions and services. Annually, Sagacious IP serves more than 6,500 clients from over 100 countries, handling over 70,000 projects in more than 16 languages.
Visit www.sagaciousresearch.com for more information.
Sagacious Advanced Research Center Inc.
Sagacious IP
213-286-6088
info@sagaciousresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube