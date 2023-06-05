Sagacious IP Launches the Second Edition of its Flagship GREEN100® Index
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, a leading intellectual property research and consulting firm, is proud to announce the release of the second edition of its highly anticipated GREEN100® Index. This flagship report showcases the world's top 100 companies that are driving innovation for a greener future.
With the climate crisis taking center stage globally, the need for companies to play their part in tackling this pressing issue is more significant than ever. The GREEN100® Index aims to identify, analyze, rank, and appreciate organizations at the forefront of green innovation.
The first edition of the GREEN100® Index garnered praise from numerous industry leaders, including Honeywell, Cisco, and Hitachi, who joined the launch event hosted in collaboration with WIPO Green and IAM Media (Lexology) in April 2021.
The latest edition of the GREEN100® Report will showcase the latest rankings of the world's top 100 organizations innovating for a greener tomorrow. The report will also provide valuable insights into the commitment, impact, and potential of these companies in creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly planet.
Commenting on the report, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said “I am thrilled to release the second edition of our GREEN100® Index, which identifies Top 100 organizations innovating for our green future. This report aims to create a shared understanding of the state of quality patents in the green tech space so as to promote quality innovators and drive up quality of innovation. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the Top 100 organizations that have made it to this GREEN100® Index. Their unwavering commitment to green innovations is driving our world towards sustainable future.”
Sagacious IP has developed a proprietary framework called the SPPQM methodology, which analyzes the patent efforts of key players worldwide. This framework evaluates organizations based on their commitment to a green future, their current impact on the environment, and their potential to shape a sustainable future. Moreover, the company also engaged an independent advisory group comprising veteran IP professionals to ensure the methodology’s integrity and objectivity.
The primary objective of the study is to uncover and assess the quality of innovation in the field of Green Technologies, benchmark performance, raise awareness, and stimulate meaningful discussions. The release of the second edition of the GREEN100® Index marks another significant milestone in Sagacious IP's commitment to promoting sustainable practices and driving innovation for a greener future.
You can download the report here: https://sagaciousresearch.com/green100-index-edition2/
About Sagacious IP
Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information, visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com
Sagacious Advanced Research Center Inc.
With the climate crisis taking center stage globally, the need for companies to play their part in tackling this pressing issue is more significant than ever. The GREEN100® Index aims to identify, analyze, rank, and appreciate organizations at the forefront of green innovation.
The first edition of the GREEN100® Index garnered praise from numerous industry leaders, including Honeywell, Cisco, and Hitachi, who joined the launch event hosted in collaboration with WIPO Green and IAM Media (Lexology) in April 2021.
The latest edition of the GREEN100® Report will showcase the latest rankings of the world's top 100 organizations innovating for a greener tomorrow. The report will also provide valuable insights into the commitment, impact, and potential of these companies in creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly planet.
Commenting on the report, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said “I am thrilled to release the second edition of our GREEN100® Index, which identifies Top 100 organizations innovating for our green future. This report aims to create a shared understanding of the state of quality patents in the green tech space so as to promote quality innovators and drive up quality of innovation. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the Top 100 organizations that have made it to this GREEN100® Index. Their unwavering commitment to green innovations is driving our world towards sustainable future.”
Sagacious IP has developed a proprietary framework called the SPPQM methodology, which analyzes the patent efforts of key players worldwide. This framework evaluates organizations based on their commitment to a green future, their current impact on the environment, and their potential to shape a sustainable future. Moreover, the company also engaged an independent advisory group comprising veteran IP professionals to ensure the methodology’s integrity and objectivity.
The primary objective of the study is to uncover and assess the quality of innovation in the field of Green Technologies, benchmark performance, raise awareness, and stimulate meaningful discussions. The release of the second edition of the GREEN100® Index marks another significant milestone in Sagacious IP's commitment to promoting sustainable practices and driving innovation for a greener future.
You can download the report here: https://sagaciousresearch.com/green100-index-edition2/
About Sagacious IP
Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information, visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com
Sagacious Advanced Research Center Inc.
Sagacious IP
+1 213-286-6088
info@sagaciousresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube