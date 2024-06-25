Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Awards for Infrastructure Improvements in Central Florida Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded funds for infrastructure improvements through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF). Awards were made to the cities of Umatilla and Plant City for projects that will support the manufacturing industry and increase access to commercial and industrial sites. These JGGF awards create or retain nearly 4,000 jobs.

“Today’s Job Growth Grant Fund awards build on our commitment to expanding manufacturing and other skilled labor opportunities in Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our state’s excellent fiscal standing enables us to invest in our local communities to create more job opportunities for Floridians.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, today’s awards to the City of Umatilla and Plant City focus on Florida’s future by supporting site-ready infrastructure, inspiring new business growth and workforce development,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Strategic investments in key infrastructure growth paired with Florida’s booming talent pipeline makes it possible for businesses to relocate and expand in Florida—benefitting Florida’s economy and the families in these communities.”

The following entities will receive an award through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund:

City of Umatilla ($4,873,788) – to complete intersection improvements and increase water and sewer capacity at Lake Ferns Industrial Park. This project is expected to create 300 new high-wage jobs in the advanced manufacturing and construction material industries.

– to complete intersection improvements and increase water and sewer capacity at Lake Ferns Industrial Park. This project is expected to create 300 new high-wage jobs in the advanced manufacturing and construction material industries. City of Plant City ($5,500,000) – for the construction of a 2.75-mile loop extension of Henderson Way, allowing access to approximately 310 acres of commercial and light industrial development sites. The project includes construction of roadways, a potable water distribution system, a water collections system, a reclaimed water distribution system, electrical infrastructure, and commercial utilities. The project is expected to bring more than 2,600 new jobs to the Plant City area and support the retention of nearly 1,000 existing jobs.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

