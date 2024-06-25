HHS Publishes First Round of Inflation Reduction Act Case Studies on Health Sector Climate Investments

The HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity highlights safety net health care providers using Inflation Reduction Act funds and tax credits to decarbonize their communities and protect patients

The HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE) published two case studies today highlighting how Boston Medical Center and OhioHealth, a pair of nonprofit safety net health care providers, are using the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce carbon emissions. The case studies are meant to offer health organizations in similar situations a roadmap to use the IRA to serve their core mission, reduce climate-related health impacts and advance health equity.

One case study explains Boston Medical Center’s creation of a pilot program providing solar energy credits to patients. The other highlights OhioHealth’s decision to use IRA tax incentives to fund electric vehicle charging stations that offer free charging to residents in a rural area.

The case studies are part of OCCHE’s Catalytic Program on Utilizing the IRA, an ongoing effort to connect safety net health care providers to the billions of dollars the IRA makes available for energy efficiency, sustainability, and environmental justice. IRA funding opportunities help providers make investments that allow them to stay open before, during, and after emergencies and reduce their own pollution levels.

The case studies explore Boston Medical Center’s Clean Power Prescription and OhioHealth’s charging station infrastructure to help providers consider how they might successfully plan a project leveraging IRA funding to support their community. Both providers also share key lessons learned from their processes and advice for pitching a similar project to organizational leadership.

In addition to the new case studies, the Catalytic Program features more than two dozen hours of rewatchable, free-to-access webinars with experts from across the federal government and health sector, as well as a Quickfinder tool summarizing key IRA programs and policies.

“Boston Medical Center and OhioHealth are showing their peers the power of the Inflation Reduction Act to save hospitals money and reduce environmental health burdens at the same time,” said ADM Rachel L. Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health. “The law offers unprecedented opportunities for health care providers and other nonprofits to make long-term investments that reduce their climate impact and protect public health. OCCHE’s work to educate safety net health care providers is vital to meeting our overall climate goals, and I look forward to seeing many more success stories in the months and years ahead.”

“The IRA is the most significant climate legislation in our country’s history, but it didn’t come with a roadmap telling the health sector where to plug in,” said John M. Balbus, MD, MPH, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Change and Health Equity. “The health sector offers crucial support for frontline communities and also contributes about 8.5 percent of US carbon emissions, which is why it needs to reduce its own impacts as much as possible. The Catalytic Program is crucial to promoting health equity and a green energy economy, and I hope more health care providers take advantage of these opportunities.”

Many providers, including Boston Medical Center and OhioHealth, presented on their plans to use the IRA as part of the Catalytic Program’s webinar series over the summer. All previous sessions are recorded and available online. OCCHE will roll out new case studies over the course of this year.