Add Protection With IP67 Rear Mount Bulkhead FAKRA Connector
Amphenol RF expands its automotive interconnect portfolio with sealed bulkhead plug designed for industry-standard RG-174 cable.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the IP67 waterproof FAKRA generation 2 rear mount bulkhead straight plug into our expansive automotive portfolio. This connector is designed to accommodate the industry-standard RG-174 cable type which offers excellent signal integrity and low loss, and is optimal for outdoor use. This FAKRA plug is available in the universal Z code as well as all other key codes, and is compatible with all USCAR-compliant FAKRA on the market. FAKRA interconnects are ideal for automotive, telecommunications and industrial automation applications.
The rear mount bulkhead feature allows the connector to be mounted through a panel or enclosure wall, providing a stable and secure connection point. This design helps maintain the integrity of the connection by preventing dust, moisture and other contaminants from entering the system. The FAKRA plug ensures reliable, high-frequency data transmission up to 6 GHz which is critical for systems in the automotive, industrial and aerospace and defense sectors. This FAKRA interconnect uses standard hex crimp die sets to terminate the connector to the cable.
This unique 50 ohm FAKRA bulkhead plug joins a robust offering of FAKRA connectors and cable assemblies available as off-the-shelf solutions today. No other FAKRA interconnect on the market currently offers the same features and benefits.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF, a division of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ + +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube