Amphenol RF Expands Connectivity Solutions With New RP-TNC Connector Configurations
Amphenol RF expands its robust RP-TNC connector portfolio with new configurations designed to accommodate micro-coax cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our robust reverse polarity TNC portfolio with additional configurations designed to accommodate micro-coax cable types including 0.81 mm, 1.13 mm, 1.32 mm dual shielded, 1.37 mm and RG-178. These connectors support frequencies up to 9 GHz and feature a hex shaped body that supports the use of a torque wrench for mating and unmating. RP-TNCs on ultra-flexible micro-coaxial cable types are ideal for industrial, wireless, military and broadband applications.
RP-TNC plugs and jacks are manufactured with nickel plated, brass bodies and gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts. They utilize a PTFE insulator similar to existing RP-TNC connectors and offer the same features and benefits customers have come to expect from this durable interface. Front mount bulkhead jack configurations are available which can be fastened on the inside of a panel or enclosure and provides additional security for sensitive systems.
RP-TNCs utilize a familiar threaded interface to ensure mating stability and reliable electrical performance. These RP-TNC connectors join a robust portfolio of reverse polarity RF interconnect available to meet various design requirements across verticals.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF, a division of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
