GoCo and Remote Announce Integration to Revolutionize Global HR and Payroll for Small- and Mid-Sized Businesses

HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCo, the all-in-one HR solution built for small- and mid-sized businesses, today announced an integration with Remote, the leading global HR platform for distributed companies.

This strategic partnership redefines how SMBs, who are often overlooked by international payroll providers, manage HR and payroll on a global scale, offering unparalleled ease and efficiency in handling international workforces.

The integration between GoCo and Remote combines the strengths of both platforms, providing businesses with a seamless, unified solution to manage HR and payroll across borders, and enables companies to navigate the complexities of global payroll, access a wider pool of talent, and maintain a single source of truth for HR data for all employees, regardless of their location.

Key Benefits of the GoCo and Remote Integration:

1. Global Reach, Local Expertise: Businesses can now hire, manage, and pay employees worldwide with ease, leveraging Remote’s extensive global infrastructure and GoCo’s intuitive HR management tools.

2. Streamlined Hiring and Onboarding: When an employee is hired via GoCo, their information automatically flows into Remote, eliminating data errors and ensuring up-to-date employee records.

3. Unified Employee Experience: All employees, no matter where they are located, can easily access their pay stubs and HR information from a single, centralized platform, providing a consistent experience for everyone.

4. Scalability for Global Expansion: As businesses grow internationally, GoCo scales with them, offering robust global payroll support via Remote and adapting to evolving needs seamlessly.

“We are excited to partner with Remote to deliver a powerful global HR and payroll solution,” said Nir Leibovich, co-founder and CEO of GoCo. “Our mission has always been to help small- and mid-sized businesses simplify and streamline their HR processes. This integration takes that mission to a new level, enabling companies to manage their international teams with the same ease and efficiency as their U.S.-based teams.”

“Partnering with GoCo aligns perfectly with our vision of making global employment accessible and effortless for businesses of all sizes,” said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. “By integrating our comprehensive global HR platform with GoCo, we are empowering businesses to expand their reach, streamline their operations, and focus on what truly matters – growing their teams and achieving their goals.”

About GoCo: GoCo is a modern, all-in-one HR solution designed to streamline HR processes and data management. Rated “Best Support,” “Fastest Implementation,” and “Most Likely to Recommend” by G2, GoCo offers comprehensive features including hiring and onboarding, workforce management, benefits administration, payroll, and more. With a dedicated support team, GoCo ensures a smooth and successful HR experience from implementation and beyond.

About Remote: Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote’s modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst and B Capital.

For more information about the GoCo and Remote integration, visit goco.io or remote.com.

