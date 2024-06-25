New Acquisitions Tees Off for Charity at 30th J. Paul Austin Invitational Golf Tournament
New Acquisitions proudly participated in the 30th Annual J Paul Austin Invitational Golf Tournament, raising money for the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Acquisitions proudly announced its participation in the 30th Annual J Paul Austin Invitational Golf Tournament held at Peachtree Golf Club, benefiting the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation. This marks the fifth consecutive year that New Acquisitions has contributed to this charitable event, aimed at raising crucial funds for Alzheimer’s research and support.
The tournament, held on June 3rd, proved to be a tremendous success, raising an impressive $235,591 in support of the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation’s initiatives. This milestone achievement underscores the community’s commitment to combating Alzheimer’s disease through advocacy and fundraising efforts.
"As a longstanding supporter of the J Paul Austin Invitational, we are honored to have participated once again in this impactful event," said Adam Gerald, National Director at New Acquisitions. "It's inspiring to witness the generosity and unity within our community as we come together to support such a worthy cause."
The J Paul Austin Invitational Golf Tournament, hosted at the prestigious Peachtree Golf Club, provided an ideal setting for networking and camaraderie among business leaders, philanthropists, and community members dedicated to making a difference. Participants from New Acquisitions enjoyed a day of friendly competition while demonstrating their commitment to giving back to the community.
"We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and participating in events like the J Paul Austin Invitational allows us to contribute meaningfully to causes that impact so many lives," Gerald added.
New Acquisitions looks forward to continuing its support of the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation and other charitable endeavors that align with its mission of making a positive impact in the community.
For more information about New Acquisitions and its philanthropic efforts, visit newacquisitionsinc.com.
About New Acquisitions: New Acquisitions is a leading provider of sales and marketing solutions, specializing in customer acquisitions for their clients. Committed to delivering exceptional results and fostering community engagement, New Acquisitions strives to make a lasting difference in the industries they serve.
