Contemporary Furniture brand, Armen Living names Shauna Snyder as their new Director of Product Development

Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is sharing exciting news regarding the recent growth of their team and adding Shauna Snyder, as their new Director of Product Development.
Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .
As Armen Living's newest hire Shauna Snyder will continue their 40-plus year legacy and create innovative + stylish designs for their lifestyle collection.
— Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living
"I couldn’t be more excited with the growth of our company and to announce the news that Shauna has joined our team.” shared Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living, “Shauna brings considerable expertise to her role as the Director of Product Development and it fills me with immense pride that we continue to grow and thrive in an ever changing industry. It is a testament to our company as we forge our path and bring a fresh outlook to our lifestyle brand and to our product assortment.”
Shauna Snyder, will report to President, Kevin Kevonian and will lead their brand’s product development division. Snyder, who’s deep understanding and knowledge of the home furnishings and accessories industries includes Product Design and Development for Furniture, Home Accessories and Textiles, and also excels at Global Sourcing.
Coupled with her proficiency in visual merchandising, she has seen unparalleled success in both Showroom and Retail Merchandising which consistently elevates a brand presence and increases sales performance. Snyder’s strategic vision for design has enabled her to successfully launch new categories and to drive growth in new markets. With a proven track record in driving strategic merchandising initiatives, Snyder’s experience spans ecommerce, assortment strategy, sales forecasting and her ability to detect emerging trends.
“I am so excited to join the team at Armen Living and to help them grow their business. Combining my abilities to design and develop original products across each of their product categories with the goal to deliver even more cutting-edge designs to the marketplace over the coming months,” shared Shauna Snyder, Armen Living’s Director of Product Development, “I look forward to continuing Armen Living’s decades of success in the home furnishings industry and meeting their customers at upcoming summer shows.”
Kevonian added, “I can't wait for what our future holds as we head off next week to introduce Shauna to our overseas supply chain. Since Shauna joined us last month our design team has been hard at work getting her onboarded and reviewing our best selling products as we refine what collections will launch this fall.”
Snyder’s consistency throughout her career has resulted in the expansion of her considerable skill set brought about through decades of experience working well known and prestigious brands such as Markor International Furnishings, Furniture First, Rizzy Home, Surya, and Storehouse to name a few, and has led to her spearheading the development of thousands of new SKUs, demonstrating her exceptional proficiency in product design and development. Snyder’s strategic leadership with a passion for driving growth and innovation also make her a valuable asset to the team at Armen Living.
Two of Snyder’s longtime supporters Dixon Barlett, HB2 Resources, and Caroline Hipple, Chief Creative Officer, Hooker Furnishings, commented, “Shauna was a highly valued member of our Storehouse product development team. Her universally positive attitude, her refined skills as an artist and product developer, and her collaborative teamwork made her a true pleasure to manage, and for her team members to cherish. She was clear and firm with her vendor partners, and they constantly reaffirmed their appreciation for her professionalism. We have every confidence that she will be a great asset to Armen Living.”
Style leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. Continuing a 40-year legacy, Armen Living’s strategic product development approach has gained momentum over the last three years, as they shifted away from buying off-the-rack pieces to designing most of their collections in-house. This shift has further helped their brand to diversify and elevate their company’s outdoor category - which now equates to 70% original designs and has led to their brand winning several product design awards, as well as becoming a leader in fashionable and affordable furniture for retailers, designers, and hospitality clients all across the country.
Kevonian commented, “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle. Our new 2024-2025 collections will elevate the look of indoor and outdoor spaces with a wide selection of unique and modern styles that touch across all our product categories.”
Armen Living will launch hundreds of new introductions at summer markets, with a heavy focus on new outdoor bar, dining and lounge collections during Casual Market in Atlanta on July 15-18, 2024 and September 16-19, 2024 in their new permanent showroom B1 6-A2 at AmericasMart. Armen Living will also launch new indoor and outdoor collections in their newly remodeled 10,000-square-foot showroom at Las Vegas Market on July 28th - Aug 1, 2024 within World Market Center, Bldg B, 7th floor, Space B759. The Las Vegas showroom will debut new categories including Leather Upholstery, Bedroom and Office Furniture, alongside new Dining sets. Armen Living will also exhibit at the upcoming Ace Hardware Fall Convention 2024, in Las Vegas on Aug 8-11, 2024. For Sales Representative opportunities please reach out to National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by emailing: reb@armenliving..com
About
Celebrating a 40 + year history, Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. The result is a uniquely modern and fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics with a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylishly modern designs.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
