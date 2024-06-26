Contemporary Furniture brand, Armen Living names Shauna Snyder as their new Director of Product Development

Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is sharing exciting news regarding the recent growth of their team and adding Shauna Snyder, as their new Director of Product Development.

Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .

