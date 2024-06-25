UPDATED: Rutland Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property, False Information to LEO, Resisting Arrest

The female has been identified as Elizabeth M. Capen, age 32, Transient from the Rutland area, and is wanted for the following: Possession of Stolen Property, False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802.773.9101. Lori Anne Barbour was NOT involved in this theft and was implicated falsely by Capen.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4003854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 06/23/24 1900

INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Lori Anne Barbour

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VICTIM: Home Depot

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 1900 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call for a female stealing electronics from the Home Depot in Rutland Town. The female left the store on foot. State Police located the female walking on US 4 in the area of Vermont Bedrooms. The female was told to stop and fled on foot. State Police was able to apprehend the female after a short foot chase. Lori Anne Barbour was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing after the stolen items were returned to Home Depot. Barbour was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2024 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.