Segmed and Datavant Team Up to Provide Deeper Patient Insights Through Advanced Imaging Data Integration

Segmed and Datavant Team Up

The collaboration seeks to make Segmed's millions of imaging studies available via Datavant's Health Data Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmed, Inc., the pioneering provider of Real-World Imaging Data for Health Innovation, and Datavant, the leading health data logistics company, proudly announce a strategic partnership aiming to enhance real-world imaging data (RWiD) with external data from clinical and other real-world sources. This includes claims, EHR, registry, clinical trial, and SDoH data, thereby creating more comprehensive, longitudinal patient profiles. The partnership emphasizes the importance of longitudinal data in study cohorts, supporting advancements in healthcare.

Segmed’s platform, which houses the largest and most comprehensive imaging database, is utilized by some of the most innovative life sciences and technology companies to glean insights from over 100 million medical imaging studies. These studies, complete with DICOMs and radiology reports, are sourced from 2000+ sites across 5 continents. Segmed’s customers have successfully trained, tested, and validated their medical AI models using Segmed’s diverse, structured, and fully de-identified data.

“Connecting data safely across the healthcare ecosystem provides researchers and developers access to robust datasets that better reflect the complete patient journey,” remarked Adam Koszek, CTO, and Co-founder at Segmed. “We are excited to collaborate with Datavant to expedite the development of evidence-based interventions and to generate insights that will significantly enhance patient outcomes—all while prioritizing and upholding patient privacy. Through this partnership, we reinforce Segmed's mission, propelling medical breakthroughs via our platform, AI capabilities, and robust data integration. This underscores the significance of our inclusion in the Datavant Ecosystem.”

"Enabling secure data connections across the healthcare landscape empowers researchers and innovators with rich, holistic datasets, truly capturing the entirety of the patient journey," stated Arnaub Chatterjee, President - Life Sciences, Ecosystem, Public Sector at Datavant. "Our collaboration with Segmed signifies a shared commitment to accelerating evidence-based interventions and driving transformative insights that elevate patient outcomes. With a steadfast dedication to patient privacy, we're proud to facilitate this partnership, reinforcing Segmed's mission and amplifying medical breakthroughs via our interconnected ecosystem."

The partnership between Segmed and Datavant represents a step forward in the use of RWiD to map out a more robust patient journey. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to privacy and data security, we aim to accelerate the development of new treatments and interventions while ensuring that patient privacy remains paramount. Together, we are poised to drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and contribute to the advancement of healthcare on a global scale.

______

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and usable. Datavant is a data logistics company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely.

Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust healthcare network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

About Segmed, Inc.

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life sciences, healthcare, and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development, and enhancing global healthcare initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes, and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months or even years. By partnering with thousands of healthcare locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need.

For more information about Segmed, visit segmed.ai.