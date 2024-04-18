Segmed Announces Partnership with Beacon Health System

Beacon and Segmed Announce Partnership

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmed, Inc., an innovative healthcare technology company, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, IN, to advance healthcare through the use of advanced imaging data.

This partnership revolutionizes the healthcare industry by harnessing the power of imaging data to improve patient care, treatment outcomes, and overall efficiency in healthcare delivery. The collaboration also enables the collection, analysis, and utilization of vast amounts of imaging data to drive actionable insights and transformative solutions in healthcare.

Segmed and Beacon work together to provide healthcare innovators with access to a comprehensive database of high-quality imaging data.

"We are excited to partner with Segmed to revolutionize healthcare through the power of advanced imaging data," said Roy Sookhoo, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Beacon Health System. "This partnership will not only enhance our ability to provide high-quality care for our patients, but also enable us to contribute to advancing healthcare as a whole."

By leveraging Segmed's technology platform, Beacon and its healthcare professionals have access to a vast database of imaging data from various modalities such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, and ultrasounds. This partnership enhances clinical decision-making and facilitates research and development efforts in the healthcare field.

“The partnership between Segmed and Beacon represents a significant step forward in advancing healthcare through advanced imaging data,” said Martin Willemink, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Segmed. “Combining Beacon's extensive experience in healthcare management with Segmed's cutting-edge technology platform, this collaboration is poised to bring about transformative changes in patient care, treatment outcomes, and overall efficiency in healthcare delivery.”

"Through this partnership, Beacon and Segmed will work together to unlock the full potential of advanced imaging data in healthcare," Sookhoo said. "This collaboration will empower healthcare professionals to utilize advanced imaging data for more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient care. By combining our expertise in healthcare management with Segmed's innovative technology platform, we can truly transform the healthcare industry and improve patient outcomes.”

About Beacon Health System

Beacon Health System is the largest, Indiana owned and operated non-profit healthcare system in the northwest region. Beacon is our community’s trusted partner in creating health and the majority provider of services to the underinsured and underserved. Beacon Children’s Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Epworth Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Three Rivers Health, Beacon Medical Group, Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program, Beacon Health Foundation and Beacon Health & Fitness are powered by nearly 8,000 associates and over 1,000 physicians and providers. Visit beaconhealthsystem.org.

About Segmed, Inc.

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life sciences, healthcare, and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development, and enhancing global healthcare initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes, and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months or even years. By partnering with thousands of healthcare locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need. Learn more at segmed.ai.