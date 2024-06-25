CP3 Supports Equity for the LGBTQI+ Community

“It is vital for leaders and government agencies to come together to provide resources and cohesive support for those in the LGBTQI+ community facing the threat of targeted violence,” says Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) Deputy Director Kareem Shora. “The June 12th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack stands as a stark reminder of this threat. The role CP3 plays in promoting tools that are rooted in a public health-informed approach is pivotal in supporting a whole-of-society process to effectively tackling this threat.”

The CP3 deputy director presented at a webinar ahead of Pride Month to speak about the resources CP3 provides to the LGBTQI+ community. The White House invited relevant agency partners from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Office of Partnership and Engagement, and CP3 to discuss resources available to the LGBTQI+ community.

CP3 is focused on preventing acts of targeted violence, including hate crimes and terrorism directed at members of the LGBTQI+ community. Since fiscal year 2023 to date, CP3 has participated in approximately 50 engagements that bolster the LGTBQI+ community’s goals for a safer, more inclusive community.

CP3 LGBTQI+ Resources

CP3 helped the White House create the Key Security Resources for the LGBTQI+ Community Ahead of Pride Month fact sheet that references the CP3-supported resources discussed during the webinar, such as the Community Awareness Briefing, Prevention Resource Finder, and Mitigating Harm Prevention Resource.

Prevention Resource Finder

CP3 administers the Prevention Resource Finder on behalf of the federal government. The Prevention Resource Finder provides stakeholders with a one-stop website for all federal government-published resources to prevent targeted violence and terrorism across our country.

Community Awareness Briefings

We offer Community Awareness Briefings to help communities develop an understanding of targeted violence and violent extremism and explore ways to prevent such threats at the local level. Anyone can email cp3@hq.dhs.gov to request a briefing.

Mitigating Harm from Violent Visual Content (Available in Spanish)

This resource can be used by individuals, those who work with young people, and community leaders to address the consequences of violent content in the media and online that individuals or violent extremist groups may share to promote or glorify violence (something that unfortunately may happen during Pride Month, especially surrounding the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting). It is available in 15 languages.

Regional Prevention Coordinators

While CP3 is headquartered in Washington, D.C., we also have Regional Prevention Coordinators (RPCs) stationed across the United States to help establish and support prevention efforts at the local level. RPCs help to deliver CP3 trainings, connect prevention practitioners, and build networks that can support local prevention frameworks. If you would like to connect with a Regional Prevention Coordinator in your area, please email CP3Field@hq.dhs.gov.

Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program

The application period for Fiscal Year 2024 is now closed. A Notice of Funding Opportunity for Fiscal Year 2025 is expected to be available in the spring of 2025. The TVTP Grant Program provides funding for local communities to expand their prevention and intervention activities or address gaps in current prevention capabilities. We encourage everyone to be on the lookout for the Notice of Funding Opportunity next spring.

CP3’s Commitment to the LGBTQI+ Community

CP3 strengthens our country’s prevention abilities through funding, training, increased public awareness, and partnerships across every level of government, the private sector, and in local communities where our Regional Prevention Coordinators work on a daily basis with all aspects of society to enhance these capabilities.

In alignment with the White House proclamation, during Pride Month, CP3 celebrates the extraordinary courage and contributions of the LGBTQI+ community. CP3 reflects on the progress we have made so far in pursuit of equality, justice, and inclusion. CP3 is committed to supporting LGBTQI+ rights at home and around the world.

About the Webinar Host, CenterLink

CenterLink was founded in 1994 as a member-based coalition to support the development of strong, sustainable, LGBTQI+ community centers. The fundamental goals of CenterLink’s work are to strengthen, support, and connect LGBTQI+ community centers and to help build the capacity of these centers to address the social, cultural, health, and political advocacy needs of LGBTQI+ community members across the country. CenterLink plays a vital role in addressing the challenges centers face by helping them to improve their organizational and service delivery capacity, access public resources, and engage their regional communities in grassroots social justice movements.